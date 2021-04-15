Sales Coordinator / Administrator at The Focus Group

Primary Functions/Goals:
- Support Sales and Marketing to manage data, relating to sales, invoices, pricing and contracts.
- Liaise with the Third-Party Merchandising Company on sales returns.
- Update both sales and marketing budgets against actual, and make accruals where required.
Major Responsibilities:
- Prepare Customer, Channel and Business Division Review with the assistance of Sales or Marketing.
- Mine, summarize and present Market Share Data to internal and Externa Stakeholders.
- Daily Distribution of Sales Reports from the Distributors Portal to PSI internally and the Third – Party Merchandising Company.
- Management of the reconciliation of the POS material siting at the storage facility.
- Liaising with the distribution company to ensuring orders and deliveries are processed correctly and timeously.
- Manage the Head of Sales, National Key Accounts Manager and National Sales Managers diaries.
- Filing and Record Keeping.
- Internal Meetings minute taking and distribution.
- Sales and Commercial Contracts filing and administering
- Customer Documentation Management
- Pricing administration.
- Order Follow through
- Preparation of Sales and Marketing Review
- Customer Business Review preparation
- Pull Daily Sales Reports and Share with all applicable stakeholders
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Grade 12 or Equivalent
- Tertiary Diploma / Degree an advantage
- 2 to 3 years working experience in a data management or receptionist role.
- Advanced Computer Skills Certificate (Microsoft Office)