Sales Coordinator / Administrator at The Focus Group

Apr 15, 2021

Primary Functions/Goals:

 

  • Support Sales and Marketing to manage data, relating to sales, invoices, pricing and contracts.
  • Liaise with the Third-Party Merchandising Company on sales returns.
  • Update both sales and marketing budgets against actual, and make accruals where required.

 

Major Responsibilities:

  • Prepare Customer, Channel and Business Division Review with the assistance of Sales or Marketing.
  • Mine, summarize and present Market Share Data to internal and Externa Stakeholders.
  • Daily Distribution of Sales Reports from the Distributors Portal to PSI internally and the Third – Party Merchandising Company.
  • Management of the reconciliation of the POS material siting at the storage facility.
  • Liaising with the distribution company to ensuring orders and deliveries are processed correctly and timeously.
  • Manage the Head of Sales, National Key Accounts Manager and National Sales Managers diaries.
  • Filing and Record Keeping.
  • Internal Meetings minute taking and distribution.
  • Sales and Commercial Contracts filing and administering
  • Customer Documentation Management
  • Pricing administration.
  • Order Follow through
  • Preparation of Sales and Marketing Review
  • Customer Business Review preparation
  • Pull Daily Sales Reports and Share with all applicable stakeholders

JOB REQUIREMENTS

      • Grade 12 or Equivalent
      • Tertiary Diploma / Degree an advantage
  • 2 to 3 years working experience in a data management or receptionist role.
  • Advanced Computer Skills Certificate (Microsoft Office)

Learn more/Apply for this position