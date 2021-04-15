SALES MARKETING AND MANAGMENT

THE LEADER IN HEALTH DEVELOPMENT, SPORTS AND IN THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY With over 400 employees in 4 countries.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

Highly motivated people to be trained as Branch managers.

Honest and hardworking marketing and sales managers.

Dynamic and passionate Sales and Marketing Executives

SKILLS:

SKILLS: Ability to communicate on any level

Ability to build relations

Good Analytical skills

Must be fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English

WE OFFER:

WE OFFER: There is a large scope for expansion/growth and the business will suit an entrepreneurial person who wants to capitalize on the opportunity

The remuneration package will be discussed during the interview.

Family type works atmosphere.

Company benefits.

AFRIKAANS WORDING:

‘N VOORLOPER IN GESONDHEID ONTWIKKELING, SPORTS EN IN DIE MEDIESE BEDRYF MET TAKKE IN 4 LANDE

IS OP SOEK NA:

Hoogs gemotiveerde mense om opgelei te word as tak bestuurders,

Eerlike and hardwerkende bemarkings and verkoops bestuurders,

Dinamiese and passievolle verkoops en bemarking verteenwoordigers

VEREISTES:

-Vermoë om te kommunikeer op enige vlak,

– Vermoë om kliënte verhoudings te bou,

– Goeie anelitiese vermoë,

– Opbou van nuwe kliënte,

– Moet beide Afrikaans and Engels wees

ONS BIED:

Pakket word gedurende onderhoud bespreek.

Familie tipe werks atmosfeer,- Maatskappy voordele

Desired Skills:

hardworking

Loyalty

willing to learn

Learn more/Apply for this position