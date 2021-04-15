SALES MARKETING AND MANAGMENT

Apr 15, 2021

THE LEADER IN HEALTH DEVELOPMENT, SPORTS AND IN THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY With over 400 employees in 4 countries.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

  • Highly motivated people to be trained as Branch managers.
  • Honest and hardworking marketing and sales managers.
  • Dynamic and passionate Sales and Marketing Executives
    SKILLS:
  • Ability to communicate on any level
  • Ability to build relations
  • Good Analytical skills
  • Must be fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English
    WE OFFER:
  • There is a large scope for expansion/growth and the business will suit an entrepreneurial person who wants to capitalize on the opportunity
  • The remuneration package will be discussed during the interview.
  • Family type works atmosphere.
  • Company benefits.

AFRIKAANS WORDING:

‘N VOORLOPER IN GESONDHEID ONTWIKKELING, SPORTS EN IN DIE MEDIESE BEDRYF MET TAKKE IN 4 LANDE

IS OP SOEK NA:

  • Hoogs gemotiveerde mense om opgelei te word as tak bestuurders,
  • Eerlike and hardwerkende bemarkings and verkoops bestuurders,
  • Dinamiese and passievolle verkoops en bemarking verteenwoordigers

VEREISTES:

-Vermoë om te kommunikeer op enige vlak,
– Vermoë om kliënte verhoudings te bou,
– Goeie anelitiese vermoë,
– Opbou van nuwe kliënte,
– Moet beide Afrikaans and Engels wees

ONS BIED:

  • Pakket word gedurende onderhoud bespreek.
  • Familie tipe werks atmosfeer,- Maatskappy voordele

Desired Skills:

  • hardworking
  • Loyalty
  • willing to learn

