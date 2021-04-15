SALES MARKETING AND MANAGMENT

THE LEADER IN HEALTH DEVELOPMENT, SPORTS AND IN THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY With over 400 employees in 4 countries.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
- Highly motivated people to be trained as Branch managers.
- Honest and hardworking marketing and sales managers.
- Dynamic and passionate Sales and Marketing Executives
SKILLS:
- Ability to communicate on any level
- Ability to build relations
- Good Analytical skills
- Must be fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English
WE OFFER:
- There is a large scope for expansion/growth and the business will suit an entrepreneurial person who wants to capitalize on the opportunity
- The remuneration package will be discussed during the interview.
- Family type works atmosphere.
- Company benefits.
AFRIKAANS WORDING:
‘N VOORLOPER IN GESONDHEID ONTWIKKELING, SPORTS EN IN DIE MEDIESE BEDRYF MET TAKKE IN 4 LANDE
IS OP SOEK NA:
- Hoogs gemotiveerde mense om opgelei te word as tak bestuurders,
- Eerlike and hardwerkende bemarkings and verkoops bestuurders,
- Dinamiese and passievolle verkoops en bemarking verteenwoordigers
VEREISTES:
-Vermoë om te kommunikeer op enige vlak,
– Vermoë om kliënte verhoudings te bou,
– Goeie anelitiese vermoë,
– Opbou van nuwe kliënte,
– Moet beide Afrikaans and Engels wees
ONS BIED:
- Pakket word gedurende onderhoud bespreek.
- Familie tipe werks atmosfeer,- Maatskappy voordele
Desired Skills:
- hardworking
- Loyalty
- willing to learn