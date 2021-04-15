Sales, Operations and Pricing Manager – Commercial at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Sales, Operations and Pricing Manager. This position will be based in Uitenhage.

PRIMARY PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

Business development: Assist Sales team to sell targeted volumes and GP through proactive opportunity management and risk mitigation activities with focus on volume, mix, and price.

Assist Sales team to sell targeted volumes and GP through proactive opportunity management and risk mitigation activities with focus on volume, mix, and price. Business optimization: Deliver growth objectives through strong support in channel trend analysis, channel strategy definition and execution. Facilitate and support Country’s Sales management in the design and execution phase of overall ‘go-to-market’ Channel Strategy and Value Proposition with focus on maximizing sustainable profitability.

Deliver growth objectives through strong support in channel trend analysis, channel strategy definition and execution. Facilitate and support Country’s Sales management in the design and execution phase of overall ‘go-to-market’ Channel Strategy and Value Proposition with focus on maximizing sustainable profitability. Pricing/Revenue Management: Oversee the implementation and control of pricing policies and structures in line with company’s strategy, market competitiveness and profitability targets. Governance via reporting and price analysis, performing competitive benchmarks and Sell in pricing analysis.

Oversee the implementation and control of pricing policies and structures in line with company’s strategy, market competitiveness and profitability targets. Governance via reporting and price analysis, performing competitive benchmarks and Sell in pricing analysis. Operational Excellence: Be the driver of ‘cross-functional excellence in execution’: breaking silos with promoting ONE TEAM mindset while representing a voice of the customer towards the rest of the organization and vice versa. Manage a team of pricing and sales operations specialists. Continuous alignment with other functions like Supply Chain and Finance.

Be the driver of ‘cross-functional excellence in execution’: breaking silos with promoting ONE TEAM mindset while representing a voice of the customer towards the rest of the organization and vice versa. Manage a team of pricing and sales operations specialists. Continuous alignment with other functions like Supply Chain and Finance. Business planning: Support a realistic demand forecast creation by providing solid and fact-based sales assumptions, constructively challenging received inputs. Capture market-back demand signal through customer facing organization as an input to Demand Planning in scope of S&OP and AOP cycles. Strategic planning for 5-year horizon.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Detect opportunities and risks through interaction with the business and through analysis of data. Coordinate cross-functional mitigation actions (marketing campaigns, pricing, sales incentives) to secure the opportunities.

Ensure proper Accounts Business Plan creation and monitoring and ensure that value proposition is aligned with channel strategy.

Capture market-back/customer demand signal in terms of an aggregated macro number and mix. Challenge assumptions based on market data, Sales feedback and analytics. Deliver the market-back assumptions to the DP team. Give final recommendation on the demand forecast while facilitating the local consensus Sign-Off. Develop and capture 5-year plans by geography.

Accountable for support of the sales force and PBU management via reporting and analysis. Make recommendations resulting from reporting, analysis and interpretation of key customer/sales data. Provide recommendations from the data analysis to deliver sustainable profitable growth.

Accountable to implement pricing policies, procedures and structures. Manage Pricing Analysts to analyse and develop market pricing information for own brands and competitors in Sell In and Sell Out. Based on this information and managerial agreement, take pricing actions for maintain own brands competitiveness in the market. Pricing governance: review that our processes are compliant with both internal and external policies.

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Proven cross-functional experience in preferably Sales, Sales Ops or Marketing, Finance, Supply chain.

Strong business acumen based on analytics

A minimum of 3-5 yrs; and ensuring related actual experience in a Sales & Ops function

Analytical mindset

Agile and Results driven, “can-do” attitude

Ability to work in a matrix environment

Ability to work in cross-functional teams and communicate with colleagues in both business and technical roles

Strong communication skills

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities simultaneously and drive activities/projects to completion

Ability to influence (across hierarchy and depts)

Experience with EDW/BI tools or other Database system. SAP knowledge is a plus.

EDUCATION:

University Degree in Economics, Business or related fields

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position