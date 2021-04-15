POSITION: Sales Representative
LOCATION: Blackburn, Durban, KZN
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: R8 000 – R10 000 p/m (plus petrol allowance, cell phone allowance & commission)
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Previous sales experience, 3-5 years, preferably from the same industry
- Technically minded
- Target driven
- Own reliable transport
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Cold calling every day minimum 10 calls
- Expand current customer base
- Calling on old clients
- Achieve agreed on sales targets
- Generating new business
- Site visits
- Country trips/ visiting and seeing clients outside of Gauteng
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #SRKZN as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Cold Calling
- Client visits
- Prospect new customers
- Sales targets
- Acquiring new customers
- Generate new business
- Expand customer base
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
