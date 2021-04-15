Sales Representative

POSITION: Sales Representative

LOCATION: Blackburn, Durban, KZN

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: R8 000 – R10 000 p/m (plus petrol allowance, cell phone allowance & commission)

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12

Previous sales experience, 3-5 years, preferably from the same industry

Technically minded

Target driven

Own reliable transport

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Cold calling every day minimum 10 calls

Expand current customer base

Calling on old clients

Achieve agreed on sales targets

Generating new business

Site visits

Country trips/ visiting and seeing clients outside of Gauteng

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SRKZN as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Cold Calling

Client visits

Prospect new customers

Sales targets

Acquiring new customers

Generate new business

Expand customer base

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

– Use #SRKZN as a reference in the subject line of your email;

– Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

– A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

– Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

– Copy of ID

– Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Learn more/Apply for this position