Sales Representative FMCG at JAV TRADING (PTY) LTD

We are a fast-growing and successful FMCG Company looking for a dynamic, energetic, go-getter sales representative to service and grow our existing client base in the Western Cape.
We have a national presence and an established retail base serviced by 9 representatives. Branded food product lines are well developed, price competitive, and underpinned by sound commercial principles.
Earnings potential R15 000 – R40 000 pm depending on seniority. Cell phone and travel provided.
Requirements:
- Presentable, friendly, and fluent in English and Afrikaans,
- Have a proven track record in sales for a minimum of 2-3 years
- Must hold a code 8 driver’s license,
- Previous experience in dealing with Spar and Pick n Pay will be advantages.
Desired Skills:
- Sales Rep
- communication skills.
- Customer Relationship
- Relationship Building
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- JAV Trading (Pty) Ltd