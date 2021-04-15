Sales Representative FMCG at JAV TRADING (PTY) LTD

We are a fast-growing and successful FMCG Company looking for a dynamic, energetic, go-getter sales representative to service and grow our existing client base in the Western Cape.

We have a national presence and an established retail base serviced by 9 representatives. Branded food product lines are well developed, price competitive, and underpinned by sound commercial principles.

Earnings potential R15 000 – R40 000 pm depending on seniority. Cell phone and travel provided.

Requirements:

Presentable, friendly, and fluent in English and Afrikaans,

Have a proven track record in sales for a minimum of 2-3 years

Must hold a code 8 driver’s license,

Previous experience in dealing with Spar and Pick n Pay will be advantages.

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

communication skills.

Customer Relationship

Relationship Building

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

JAV Trading (Pty) Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position