Senior DevOps Engineer

As a Senior DevOps Engineer you will be responsible for managing, monitoring and provisioning of elastically scalable infrastructure, tools and techniques to support a fast-growing platform and distributed system.

Key responsibilities:

Managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS cloud technologies

Implement and manage network/routing setup as well as integration into external systems

Implementation and automation of runtime environments for software in support of engineering development processes

Drive virtualization technologies with continuous deployment and elastic scalability in mind

Manage system security and backup strategies across a wide variety of technologies and products

Attributes/Experience required:

Ability to code and script

Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Delivery (CD)

Experience of *nix based systems and tools in order to administrate, manage and monitor

Experience with configuration management (chef, puppet, git)

Experience with specific AWS cloud technologies (EC2, ECS, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch)

Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Nice to have:

Experience with NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Dynamo, Elasticsearch

Experience with common web stack applications (nginx, tornado)

Experience with messaging platforms (Kafka, Kinesis)

Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase)

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Science Degree

Minimum 5 years of experience

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Kubernetes

Docker

AWS

EC2

