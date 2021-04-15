SENIOR ENGINEER: SOFTWARE SYSTEMS at Armscor Business

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

The role of the Senior Engineer is to provide expert systems and technology support to the SA Navy and other IMT clients, focusing on the system software level of integration and networking of radars and other sensors.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Manage and execute technically complex projects with multiple specialist and support personnel as team members.

Provide expert contribution to the development, integration, application and analysis of naval systems.

Provide specialist input to the acquisition process of equipment as required.

Translate the client expectations into valid technical solutions using systems engineering principles.

Develop software mainly for systems integration and human-machine interfaces.

Design networking solutions to integrate geographically separated sensors and systems.

Compile trial plans, and execute system tests (hardware and software) on land and at sea.

Conduct system-level hardware and software fault-finding and problem-solving.

Develop or utilise software models in order to simulate, verify or interpret raw data or trial results.

Compile technical reports including interpretation of results and recommendations.

Undertake research and make recommendations in area of responsibility.

Promote and maintain client interfaces.

Network with industry, academia, etc. to be aware of the latest available technology in area of expertise.

Undertake professional development activities, sufficient to maintain and extend competence in specified areas.

Be responsible for appropriate allocated ad hoc tasks (e.g. organisational, technical, sea going, diving, SHEQ, etc.)

REQUIREMENTS OF THE POSITION:

Qualifications:

Degree in Engineering (B.Eng. / B.Sc. Eng.) (Electronics / Electrical /Mechatronics) or equivalent

Master’s degree in Electronics Engineering (with majors on software development/programming) would be an advantage

ECSA registration – advantageous

Experience:

Minimum of 7 years’ experience within electronics design and development, software development (embedded & application) and network system development.

Experience in technology development and research.

Experience in a military environment will be an advantage.

C++ or C# software development.

JAVA experience will be an advantage.

Embedded software experience will be an advantage.

Networking principles, including TCP/IP, UDP, VPNs & NMEA.

Networking hardware, including servers, routers & switches.

Software and electronic circuit interface development.

Closing date: 29 April 2021

Desired Skills:

Advanced knowledge of applicable software or modelling packages

Hardware or software design knowledge

Knowledge of Techno Maritime environment

Relevant Safety Health and Environmental legislation and standards

Knowledge of radar principles and operation

Electronic Warfare and communication knowledge will be an advantage

