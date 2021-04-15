Senior Full Stack Java Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative pioneer in the LegalTech industry seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join its tightknit team on a mission to revolutionize the way legal information exchange is managed and how disputes are settled. Your tech toolset should include the following: Front-end: – AngularJS1 & React, Back-end: – Java 8, Spring Framework and Spring Boot including MariaDB, Linux (Ubuntu 18.04 LTS) OS (EC2 instances in AWS VPC), AWS services and administration, Agile (Jira) with some exposure/interest in microservices, serverless Cloud architectures (e.g., AWS Lambda), Machine Learning, AI. expert systems, natural language parsing and/or predictive analysis. If you want a flexible role that offers exciting fresh opportunities and an escape from the drudge of writing additions to existing code, then please apply!

