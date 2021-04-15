Senior Handyman: Fire and Access (Security Equipment) EE – Ref: 20688

Duties

Ensure all equipment is serviced in accordance with schedule, preventative or emergency fault rectification complies with legislation, SLA and job plans.

Carry out quality planned, preventive and emergency maintenance on all specified Fire Detection and Security Control equipment and Technical Security System equipment to achieve the business maintenance strategy and objectives and to contribute towards improved client service and standards.

Effecting investigations, evaluation and restorations of problems identified inclusive of hazards.

Provide constant feedback to the client on restoration status of operations.

Offer timeous completion of field request; report all irregular occurrences to the maintenance management team

Undertake other related duties and assignments as assigned from time to time.

Requirements

N4 in Electrical Engineering (Heavy or Light Current)

Single-phase trade tested electrician would be advantageous.

Technical Security/Fire/Access back ground

Matric (Senior Certificate)

Valid SA Driver’s License

Strong IT support background (hardware and software), pertaining to Fire Detection and/or Access control and Technical security systems and/or Building monitoring systems

N+ is essential

A+ will be advantageous

Package & Remuneration

R18 000 per month negotiable on experience and qualifications.

