Senior Java Developer with Spring and Angular – Randburg – up to R700 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leader in the technical solutions environment is on the lookout for a Senior Java Developer with Spring and Angular.

They are willing to invest in skilled and dedicated staff and make sure they always stay abreast of industry requirements to meet those needs on time.

Join a team that are always trained on the latest tech and platform so if you are keen to join a business that employs only the best of the best. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

Java

Spring

Angular

J2EE

Reference Number for this position is DM51629 which is a contract position based in Randburg offering a rate of R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

