Senior Legal Counsellor at Legalwise

Do you stand for justice, fairness and honesty in a democratic society?

Do you believe in protecting the legal rights of South Africans, whoever the transgressor?

We cherish our independence and our power to act without interference. We give our Members legal power to enforce and defend their rights through professional legal representation. If our commitment to society resonates with your character, then please respond to this call to join our team of LegalWise Champions.

This position will have to promote excellent service to members through our Legal Counsellors by, firstly, ensuring that internal standards are met and secondly by the development and expansion of available services to our members.

Would you say that:

You produce high quality, detailed work?

You have the ability to mentor Legal counsellors?

You are a compassionate listener and advisor?

You possess sound Legal knowledge?

You conduct yourself in a professional and highly engaging manner?

Then look no further, LegalWise is where you should be living your purpose and your commitment to the Law.

Here is what your main responsibility will entail:

Ensure that your team renders meticulous support and service to our Members.

Miscellaneous file assessment and quality control.

Telephonic assistance assessment and quality control.

Direct and control miscellaneous operations.

Implementation and assessment of new projects and services.

Assist Legal Counsellors with problem matters.

Provide advice to Legal Counsellors on legal matters and the LegalWise policy.

Attend to and resolve complaints.

Implement and maintain appropriate administrative and staff records.

Supervise staff (train, develop and assess staff).

Assist with ad hoc tasks as and when required

Resolution in terms of volume and rates

Attorney referrals

Combined workflow Attendance

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Must be an Admitted Attorney.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in practice – post admission.

Interpreting and applying of policy terms and conditions is advantageous.

Supervisory or management experience or training advantageous.

Skills and Competencies Required:

Developing others.

Good communication and people skills.

Management skills.

Good consultation skills.

Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels.

Problem solving abilities.

Progressive thinking and creativity.

Ability to talk in front of groups of people.

Other Requirements:

Own car & drivers licence; must be able and prepared to travel.

Must relocate at own cost.

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement.

Applicable psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

If you have not received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful.

Closing date: 21/04/2021

Desired Skills:

Legal Advice

Legal Drafting

Management

Admitted attorney

Commitment

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

