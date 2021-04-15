Senior RPG Developer

Main Purpose:

To design, develop, maintain and document code changes.

Mentoring colleagues on system from business specifications and user requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in IT

5 years working experience as a Developer (RPG)

Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework

Quality Assurance skills

SQL & Testing skills

Communication skills

Key Performance Areas:

Developing Code

Unit Testing

Generate change document / implementation plan

Research & Design

Application & Mentoring Support

Customer service

To apply, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed] . NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

developing code

Mentoring

Customer Service

IT Testing

Communication

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

