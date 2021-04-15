Senior RPG Developer

Main Purpose:
- To design, develop, maintain and document code changes.
- Mentoring colleagues on system from business specifications and user requirements.
Minimum Requirements:
- Diploma or Degree in IT
- 5 years working experience as a Developer (RPG)
- Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework
- Quality Assurance skills
- SQL & Testing skills
- Communication skills
Key Performance Areas:
- Developing Code
- Unit Testing
- Generate change document / implementation plan
- Research & Design
- Application & Mentoring Support
- Customer service
To apply, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]. NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- developing code
- Mentoring
- Customer Service
- IT Testing
- Communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma