Senior RPG Developer

Apr 15, 2021

Main Purpose:

  • To design, develop, maintain and document code changes.
  • Mentoring colleagues on system from business specifications and user requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Diploma or Degree in IT
  • 5 years working experience as a Developer (RPG)
  • Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework
  • Quality Assurance skills
  • SQL & Testing skills
  • Communication skills

Key Performance Areas:

  • Developing Code
  • Unit Testing
  • Generate change document / implementation plan
  • Research & Design
  • Application & Mentoring Support
  • Customer service

