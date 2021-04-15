Senior Safety Officer

Education & Qualifications

Matric – Grade 12

[URL Removed] or equivalent Qualification is must have

Advanced incident investigation

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in monitoring and auditing of contractor safety performances

Atleast 4years of experience in Road Freight industry is a must have

Inspection and auditing experience

Must have MS Office experience

Compliance with ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and OHS Standards

Personal Attributes

Display Data capturing abilities

General administrative duties

Ability to promote teamwork and co-operation and create a climate for motivation.

Handle general queries regarding HSE issues within the working environments

Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993 and relevant standards.

An understanding of processes regarding the Workmen’s Compensation Accident notifications, claims and resumption reports.

Ability to work independently under pressure

Well-disciplined and presentable at all times

Must be willing to work overtime when required

Responsibilities

ISO9001: 2015 Implementation and Certification, Auditing and continuous evaluation

Road Transport Management System (RTMS – SANS [Phone Number Removed]; ) Implementation and Certification.

Ensure Quarterly report submission

Compliance to SQAS, OHS Act and Regulations.

Compliance to the Mine’s and PowerStation’s Transporter Requirements.

Monitor and update Mine’s Safety files and ensure that 100% compliance with the mine’s requirements

Overall SHEQ maintenance of the Depot – Checklist

Contractor Management i.e. Induction of Contractors, record keeping and monitoring of Contractors

Manage and oversee transport incidents and accidents of our Trucks i.e. Incident Reporting to Clients.

Manage and oversee subcontractors

Customers and incidents/accidents investigation

Ensure that a program to manage the corrective actions of all external and internal audit and non-conformances is implemented.

Assist with the investigation of Quality related incidents and non-conformances.

Responsible for reporting on the H&S Management System performance for review and improvement in line with ISO9001

Conduct internal quality audits.

Ensure that all records and documents are controlled as per document control procedure.

Must have own reliable transport!

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Auditing

Leadership/Management Skills

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Road Freight

5 to 10 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A well- known Transportation company based in Delmas is looking for an experienced Male Senior Safety Officer.

Employer & Job Benefits:

0

Learn more/Apply for this position