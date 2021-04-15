Senior Safety Officer

Apr 15, 2021

Education & Qualifications

  • Matric – Grade 12
  • [URL Removed] or equivalent Qualification is must have
  • Advanced incident investigation
  • Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in monitoring and auditing of contractor safety performances
  • Atleast 4years of experience in Road Freight industry is a must have
  • Inspection and auditing experience
  • Must have MS Office experience
  • Compliance with ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and OHS Standards

Personal Attributes

  • Display Data capturing abilities
  • General administrative duties
  • Ability to promote teamwork and co-operation and create a climate for motivation.
  • Handle general queries regarding HSE issues within the working environments
  • Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993 and relevant standards.
  • An understanding of processes regarding the Workmen’s Compensation Accident notifications, claims and resumption reports.
  • Ability to work independently under pressure
  • Well-disciplined and presentable at all times
  • Must be willing to work overtime when required

Responsibilities

  • ISO9001: 2015 Implementation and Certification, Auditing and continuous evaluation
  • Road Transport Management System (RTMS – SANS [Phone Number Removed];) Implementation and Certification.
  • Ensure Quarterly report submission
  • Compliance to SQAS, OHS Act and Regulations.
  • Compliance to the Mine’s and PowerStation’s Transporter Requirements.
  • Monitor and update Mine’s Safety files and ensure that 100% compliance with the mine’s requirements
  • Overall SHEQ maintenance of the Depot – Checklist
  • Contractor Management i.e. Induction of Contractors, record keeping and monitoring of Contractors
  • Manage and oversee transport incidents and accidents of our Trucks i.e. Incident Reporting to Clients.
  • Manage and oversee subcontractors
  • Customers and incidents/accidents investigation
  • Ensure that a program to manage the corrective actions of all external and internal audit and non-conformances is implemented.
  • Assist with the investigation of Quality related incidents and non-conformances.
  • Responsible for reporting on the H&S Management System performance for review and improvement in line with ISO9001
  • Conduct internal quality audits.
  • Ensure that all records and documents are controlled as per document control procedure.

Must have own reliable transport!

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Skills
  • Auditing
  • Leadership/Management Skills
  • Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Road Freight
  • 5 to 10 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A well- known Transportation company based in Delmas is looking for an experienced Male Senior Safety Officer.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 0

