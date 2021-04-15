Senior Safety Officer

Education & Qualifications
- Matric – Grade 12
- [URL Removed] or equivalent Qualification is must have
- Advanced incident investigation
- Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in monitoring and auditing of contractor safety performances
- Atleast 4years of experience in Road Freight industry is a must have
- Inspection and auditing experience
- Must have MS Office experience
- Compliance with ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and OHS Standards
Personal Attributes
- Display Data capturing abilities
- General administrative duties
- Ability to promote teamwork and co-operation and create a climate for motivation.
- Handle general queries regarding HSE issues within the working environments
- Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993 and relevant standards.
- An understanding of processes regarding the Workmen’s Compensation Accident notifications, claims and resumption reports.
- Ability to work independently under pressure
- Well-disciplined and presentable at all times
- Must be willing to work overtime when required
Responsibilities
- ISO9001: 2015 Implementation and Certification, Auditing and continuous evaluation
- Road Transport Management System (RTMS – SANS [Phone Number Removed];) Implementation and Certification.
- Ensure Quarterly report submission
- Compliance to SQAS, OHS Act and Regulations.
- Compliance to the Mine’s and PowerStation’s Transporter Requirements.
- Monitor and update Mine’s Safety files and ensure that 100% compliance with the mine’s requirements
- Overall SHEQ maintenance of the Depot – Checklist
- Contractor Management i.e. Induction of Contractors, record keeping and monitoring of Contractors
- Manage and oversee transport incidents and accidents of our Trucks i.e. Incident Reporting to Clients.
- Manage and oversee subcontractors
- Customers and incidents/accidents investigation
- Ensure that a program to manage the corrective actions of all external and internal audit and non-conformances is implemented.
- Assist with the investigation of Quality related incidents and non-conformances.
- Responsible for reporting on the H&S Management System performance for review and improvement in line with ISO9001
- Conduct internal quality audits.
- Ensure that all records and documents are controlled as per document control procedure.
Must have own reliable transport!
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Auditing
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Road Freight
- 5 to 10 years Health, Safety & Environment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A well- known Transportation company based in Delmas is looking for an experienced Male Senior Safety Officer.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 0