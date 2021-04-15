Senior Systems Administrator – HR SYSTEMS-DRC

Purpose of the role is To set up and administrate HR systems for the company.
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS
- Degree or certificate in HR systems Key responsibilities:
Key responsibilities:
- Proper configuration of system information; ensure reports are generated and distributed as needed; ensure the HR’s T&A system is continually maintained and operational; ensure good integration between HR and the VIP system.
- Perform monthly audits to ensure alignment between HR and VIP systems in all aspects
- Supervise hardware maintenance and provide feedback to engineering personnel on any issue identified;
- perform audit on a weekly basis of the HRRS software
- Ensure maintenance of HR and VIP software
- Respond to requestes or technical assistance
- Perform and verify daily systems backups_
- Monitor systems performance and activity
- detect any systems breakdown
- Draft all required reports
- carry out any other tasks in relation to HR systems
- Manage time and attendance
- Ensure all reporting and systems modification are documented in the reference manual
- Ensure the T&A supervisor is fully trained to perform coordination functions.
KEY SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:
- Good technical knowledge of DATABASES, SQL,network administration and reporting
- Good technical knowledge of HRIS, VIP and other Time & Attendance systems;
- Supervisory skills;
- Good verbal and written communication skills, networking, coaching, interpersonal skills, and presentation and interpretation skills;
- advanced computer skills
- Reliability, ability to work under pressure with the same level of quality, including in crisis-management situations;
- available to work on weekends when required in case of urgencies
- Ability to work in a professional, multicultural environment.
- french spaking will be hiighly advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- System Administration
- HRIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical
- flight and accommodation
- food