Senior Systems Administrator – HR SYSTEMS-DRC

Apr 15, 2021

Purpose of the role is To set up and administrate HR systems for the company.

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

  • Degree or certificate in HR systems Key responsibilities:

  • Proper configuration of system information; ensure reports are generated and distributed as needed; ensure the HR’s T&A system is continually maintained and operational; ensure good integration between HR and the VIP system.
  • Perform monthly audits to ensure alignment between HR and VIP systems in all aspects
  • Supervise hardware maintenance and provide feedback to engineering personnel on any issue identified;
  • perform audit on a weekly basis of the HRRS software
  • Ensure maintenance of HR and VIP software
  • Respond to requestes or technical assistance
  • Perform and verify daily systems backups_
  • Monitor systems performance and activity
  • detect any systems breakdown
  • Draft all required reports
  • carry out any other tasks in relation to HR systems
  • Manage time and attendance
  • Ensure all reporting and systems modification are documented in the reference manual
  • Ensure the T&A supervisor is fully trained to perform coordination functions.

KEY SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

  • Good technical knowledge of DATABASES, SQL,network administration and reporting
  • Good technical knowledge of HRIS, VIP and other Time & Attendance systems;
  • Supervisory skills;
  • Good verbal and written communication skills, networking, coaching, interpersonal skills, and presentation and interpretation skills;
  • advanced computer skills
  • Reliability, ability to work under pressure with the same level of quality, including in crisis-management situations;
  • available to work on weekends when required in case of urgencies
  • Ability to work in a professional, multicultural environment.
  • french spaking will be hiighly advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • System Administration
  • HRIS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical
  • flight and accommodation
  • food

