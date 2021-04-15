Senior Systems Administrator – HR SYSTEMS-DRC

Purpose of the role is To set up and administrate HR systems for the company.

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

Degree or certificate in HR systems Key responsibilities:

Proper configuration of system information; ensure reports are generated and distributed as needed; ensure the HR’s T&A system is continually maintained and operational; ensure good integration between HR and the VIP system.

Perform monthly audits to ensure alignment between HR and VIP systems in all aspects

Supervise hardware maintenance and provide feedback to engineering personnel on any issue identified;

perform audit on a weekly basis of the HRRS software

Ensure maintenance of HR and VIP software

Respond to requestes or technical assistance

Perform and verify daily systems backups_

Monitor systems performance and activity

detect any systems breakdown

Draft all required reports

carry out any other tasks in relation to HR systems

Manage time and attendance

Ensure all reporting and systems modification are documented in the reference manual

Ensure the T&A supervisor is fully trained to perform coordination functions.

KEY SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Good technical knowledge of DATABASES, SQL,network administration and reporting

Good technical knowledge of HRIS, VIP and other Time & Attendance systems;

Supervisory skills;

Good verbal and written communication skills, networking, coaching, interpersonal skills, and presentation and interpretation skills;

advanced computer skills

Reliability, ability to work under pressure with the same level of quality, including in crisis-management situations;

available to work on weekends when required in case of urgencies

Ability to work in a professional, multicultural environment.

french spaking will be hiighly advantageous.

Desired Skills:

SQL

System Administration

HRIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical

flight and accommodation

food

