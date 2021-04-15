Shift Manager Maintenance (Hotmill/ Plate) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middleburg Mpumalanga, is currently looking to employ a Shift Maintenance Manager (Hotmill/ Plate).

Main purpose of the position:

The key function of the Maintenance Shift Manager at Hot Products is to perform a wide variety of tasks related to the maintenance of electrical-and mechanical equipment in the heavy steel manufacturing environment in order to achieve maximum plant availability and efficiency.

Responsibilities:

Take full responsibility for all after-hours maintenance, breakdowns, inspections and repairs on shift for the Hot Mill and Plate area.

Liaise with production Team Managers and operators on problem areas and do investigations.

Ensure that Safety regulations are adhered to.

Supervise and manage all breakdowns effectively.

Organise spares or repairs from outside suppliers.

Manage human resources effectively.

Ensure shift handover meetings are held and concise feedback is given to the relevant people.

Qualifications and Experience:

Must have a Mechanical/Electrical National Diploma (S4 or N6) and a valid Millwright Trade Test with 5 years’ of relevant experience in heavy steel manufacturing.

Must have sound technical knowledge and reasoning to perform tasks/assist with breakdowns.

Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Hydraulic and Pneumatic knowledge is essential.

Must be able to do Root cause failure analysis.

Previous acting experience in a Shift Manager position will be advantageous.

Computer literate (MS Office).

Completion of the Team manager development course will be advantageous.

Be able to communicate at all levels (oral & written).

Must have the ability to cope well under pressure with high attention to detail.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

