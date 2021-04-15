Shift Manager Maintenance (Hotmill/ Plate) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middleburg Mpumalanga, is currently looking to employ a Shift Maintenance Manager (Hotmill/ Plate).
Main purpose of the position:
The key function of the Maintenance Shift Manager at Hot Products is to perform a wide variety of tasks related to the maintenance of electrical-and mechanical equipment in the heavy steel manufacturing environment in order to achieve maximum plant availability and efficiency.
Responsibilities:
- Take full responsibility for all after-hours maintenance, breakdowns, inspections and repairs on shift for the Hot Mill and Plate area.
- Liaise with production Team Managers and operators on problem areas and do investigations.
- Ensure that Safety regulations are adhered to.
- Supervise and manage all breakdowns effectively.
- Organise spares or repairs from outside suppliers.
- Manage human resources effectively.
- Ensure shift handover meetings are held and concise feedback is given to the relevant people.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Must have a Mechanical/Electrical National Diploma (S4 or N6) and a valid Millwright Trade Test with 5 years’ of relevant experience in heavy steel manufacturing.
- Must have sound technical knowledge and reasoning to perform tasks/assist with breakdowns.
- Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Hydraulic and Pneumatic knowledge is essential.
- Must be able to do Root cause failure analysis.
- Previous acting experience in a Shift Manager position will be advantageous.
- Computer literate (MS Office).
- Completion of the Team manager development course will be advantageous.
- Be able to communicate at all levels (oral & written).
- Must have the ability to cope well under pressure with high attention to detail.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.