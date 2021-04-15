Our client is looking for a Sleever Machine Operator.
Duties & Responsibilities
Ensure that products are packed and labelled efficiently and correctly.
Weekly Maintenance checks on sleever/labelers and conduct minor repairs
Be a part of the ATO Process and competence development process
Reporting of defective equipment
Correct and timeous completion of checklists including hourly quality checks
Ensure that good quality products are being produced as per the customer approved sample and master sample
Check products consistently against relevant specification and report immediately on non-conformances.
Ensuring compliance with the ISO standards.
Adhering to all Food Safety procedures and requirements
Ensure proper housekeeping by maintaining a minimum score of 95% on housekeeping checklist and 100% adherence to the dress code.
Ensure machines are always clean as per the checklists and SMP and Polyoak standards, during and after operation
Desired Experience & Qualification
Passed Grade 12 (Matric)
Minimum of N3(mechanical or electrical without trade test),
Preference will be given to an N4 mechanical or electrical qualification
Passed internal pre-assessment (numeracy and Literacy)
Not less than one year working in a hands-on technical role (mechanical or electrical)
1-2 years’ experience in the manufacturing FMCG industry advantageous
Should you wish to apply for the position please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
