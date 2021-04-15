Sleever Machine Operator

Our client is looking for a Sleever Machine Operator.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure that products are packed and labelled efficiently and correctly.

Weekly Maintenance checks on sleever/labelers and conduct minor repairs

Be a part of the ATO Process and competence development process

Reporting of defective equipment

Correct and timeous completion of checklists including hourly quality checks

Ensure that good quality products are being produced as per the customer approved sample and master sample

Check products consistently against relevant specification and report immediately on non-conformances.

Ensuring compliance with the ISO standards.

Adhering to all Food Safety procedures and requirements

Ensure proper housekeeping by maintaining a minimum score of 95% on housekeeping checklist and 100% adherence to the dress code.

Ensure machines are always clean as per the checklists and SMP and Polyoak standards, during and after operation

Desired Experience & Qualification

Passed Grade 12 (Matric)

Minimum of N3(mechanical or electrical without trade test),

Preference will be given to an N4 mechanical or electrical qualification

Passed internal pre-assessment (numeracy and Literacy)

Not less than one year working in a hands-on technical role (mechanical or electrical)

1-2 years’ experience in the manufacturing FMCG industry advantageous

Should you wish to apply for the position please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

