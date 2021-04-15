Snr java dev (specialist product engineer) at Reverside

Senior Java Dev (specialist product engineer) Role in JHB – EE/Non-EE position – Local / AnyApply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to all phases of the development lifecycle and quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing scalable, enterprise-grade applications.AccountabilityDevOps

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End, or Middleware) with high-quality solutions.

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development and provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions.

Quickly produce well organised, optimized, and well-documented source code to deliver technical solutions.

Ensure designs and solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability and resistance.

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions.

Support the development of CI/CD Pipelines (authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins/ similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kurbenetes environments – supporting and managing your application all the way to production).

Use and configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometreus/ Grafana/NewRElic, and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes.

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services.

Align all application development process to Group Architecture and Infrastructure guidelines.

Provide input into project and program teams (when required) to plan and manage the development lifecycle e.g releases, risks management, testing, integration, etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring and ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications.

Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge and skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

People

Conduct peer reviews, testing, problem solving within and across the broarder team.

Support the people change teams in the development of the user material (Customer, Employee and 3rd Party Adoption).

Risk and Governance

Identify technical skills and mitigate these (pre, during and post-release).

Update/ Design all application documentation aligned to the organisation technical standards and risk/ governance frameworks.

Participate in incident management and DR activity – applying critical thinking, problem-solving and technical expertise to get to the bottom of major incidents.

About The Employer:

3-8 years+ experience

Relevant B-Degree in Computer Science preferred but not essential if minimum requirements of experience and practical application in the following is evident: Automation Messaging Solutioning SSL Security CI/CD etc

Experience working in an agile environment.

Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision-making ability in collaborative environments.

Excellent understanding of specific coding/ scripting languages e.g Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript.

Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms.

Experience with open-source relational databases.

Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaSCript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS.

Experience with CI/CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps) and Artifact Management.

Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI/CD pipelines.

Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git.

Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s).

Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly.

Experience with scripting languages like bash and/or Python.

Experience with Cloud platforms e.g Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform.

Familiar with OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD/ LDAP/ Kerberos

Java

Object Orientation in Java

Java Memory Management

Access Modifiers

Generics and Collections

Strings, Formatting and Parsing

Exception Handling

Java Streams

Concurrency

Flow Control

Interfaces

Angular

Using Asynchronous Operations

Using Components and Data Binding

Using Directives

Using Forms

Using Templates, Expressions, and Pipes

Coding with TypeScript

Routing and Authentication

Testing Angular Applications

