Snr java dev (specialist product engineer) at Reverside

Apr 15, 2021

Senior Java Dev (specialist product engineer) Role in JHB – EE/Non-EE position – Local / AnyApply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to all phases of the development lifecycle and quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing scalable, enterprise-grade applications.AccountabilityDevOps

  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End, or Middleware) with high-quality solutions.
  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including
  • Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development and provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions.
  • Quickly produce well organised, optimized, and well-documented source code to deliver technical solutions.
  • Ensure designs and solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability and resistance.
  • Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions.
  • Support the development of CI/CD Pipelines (authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins/ similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kurbenetes environments – supporting and managing your application all the way to production).
  • Use and configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometreus/ Grafana/NewRElic, and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes.
  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
  • Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services.
  • Align all application development process to Group Architecture and Infrastructure guidelines.
  • Provide input into project and program teams (when required) to plan and manage the development lifecycle e.g releases, risks management, testing, integration, etc.
  • Conduct reviews, performance monitoring and ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications.
  • Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge and skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

People

  • Conduct peer reviews, testing, problem solving within and across the broarder team.
  • Support the people change teams in the development of the user material (Customer, Employee and 3rd Party Adoption).

Risk and Governance

  • Identify technical skills and mitigate these (pre, during and post-release).
  • Update/ Design all application documentation aligned to the organisation technical standards and risk/ governance frameworks.
  • Participate in incident management and DR activity – applying critical thinking, problem-solving and technical expertise to get to the bottom of major incidents.

About The Employer:

  • 3-8 years+ experience

  • Relevant B-Degree in Computer Science preferred but not essential if minimum requirements of experience and practical application in the following is evident:

    • Automation

    • Messaging

    • Solutioning

    • SSL Security

    • CI/CD etc

  • Experience working in an agile environment.

  • Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision-making ability in collaborative environments.

  • Excellent understanding of specific coding/ scripting languages e.g Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript.

  • Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms.

  • Experience with open-source relational databases.

  • Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.

  • Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaSCript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS.

  • Experience with CI/CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps) and Artifact Management.

  • Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI/CD pipelines.

  • Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git.

  • Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s).

  • Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

  • Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly.

  • Experience with scripting languages like bash and/or Python.

  • Experience with Cloud platforms e.g Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform.

  • Familiar with OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD/ LDAP/ Kerberos

Java

  • Object Orientation in Java

  • Java Memory Management

  • Access Modifiers

  • Generics and Collections

  • Strings, Formatting and Parsing

  • Exception Handling

  • Java Streams

  • Concurrency

  • Flow Control

  • Interfaces

 Angular

  • Using Asynchronous Operations

  • Using Components and Data Binding

  • Using Directives

  • Using Forms

  • Using Templates, Expressions, and Pipes

  • Coding with TypeScript

  • Routing and Authentication

  • Testing Angular Applications

