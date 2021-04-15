Software Engineering Manager (DevOps & Platform)

The position reports to the Platform Engineering Director

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Build and retain a high caliber engineering team

Build relationships through regular one on one conversations

Remove roadblocks and interruptions to help the team perform

Work with stakeholders to gather requirements, and manage expectations

Support and develop the careers of members of the team

Support and give direction to innovation in the team

Present practical input for strategic technology decisions

Stay up to date with industry trends, and standards

Lead the Agile processes within the team

Manage the roadmap for the team, playing a key role in prioritization

Facilitate discussions in the team

Resolve conflict in the team when necessary

Promote the achievements of the team

Track and ensure team productivity is healthy using a metrics based approach

Track and ensure operational excellence in the team using a metrics based approach

Interview candidates for technical and organizational fit

Drive innovation, vision and strategy

Manage budgets, forecasts, and costs

Attributes required:

Excellent organizational skills

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Practical experience of various approaches to Agile

Results driven

Great communication skills

Qualifications and experience:

5+ years in development and management roles

Proven track record of leading and managing teams on complex software projects

Experience with a broad range of related disciplines such as Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Build Systems, Release Automation, Site Reliability, Provisioning, Configuration Management, and Managed Systems.

Experience with Open Source Operating Systems and technologies

Experience with Web Architectures (e.g. SOA, REST)

Excellent understanding of theoretical Software Engineering fundamentals, including but not limited to distributed systems, highly scalable systems, algorithms, data structures, design patterns, and programming paradigms is advantageous

B.Sc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field is advantageous

Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous

Experience with Python, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Docker, and Linux is advantageous

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Python

Kubernetes

Docker

Linux

Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position