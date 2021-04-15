Software Engineering Manager (DevOps & Platform)

The position reports to the Platform Engineering Director
Your responsibilities will include the following:
- Build and retain a high caliber engineering team
- Build relationships through regular one on one conversations
- Remove roadblocks and interruptions to help the team perform
- Work with stakeholders to gather requirements, and manage expectations
- Support and develop the careers of members of the team
- Support and give direction to innovation in the team
- Present practical input for strategic technology decisions
- Stay up to date with industry trends, and standards
- Lead the Agile processes within the team
- Manage the roadmap for the team, playing a key role in prioritization
- Facilitate discussions in the team
- Resolve conflict in the team when necessary
- Promote the achievements of the team
- Track and ensure team productivity is healthy using a metrics based approach
- Track and ensure operational excellence in the team using a metrics based approach
- Interview candidates for technical and organizational fit
- Drive innovation, vision and strategy
- Manage budgets, forecasts, and costs
Attributes required:
- Excellent organizational skills
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Practical experience of various approaches to Agile
- Results driven
- Great communication skills
Qualifications and experience:
- 5+ years in development and management roles
- Proven track record of leading and managing teams on complex software projects
- Experience with a broad range of related disciplines such as Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Build Systems, Release Automation, Site Reliability, Provisioning, Configuration Management, and Managed Systems.
- Experience with Open Source Operating Systems and technologies
- Experience with Web Architectures (e.g. SOA, REST)
- Excellent understanding of theoretical Software Engineering fundamentals, including but not limited to distributed systems, highly scalable systems, algorithms, data structures, design patterns, and programming paradigms is advantageous
- B.Sc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field is advantageous
- Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous
- Experience with Python, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Docker, and Linux is advantageous
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Python
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- Linux
- Engineering