Software Engineering Manager (DevOps & Platform)

Apr 15, 2021

The position reports to the Platform Engineering Director

Your responsibilities will include the following:

  • Build and retain a high caliber engineering team
  • Build relationships through regular one on one conversations
  • Remove roadblocks and interruptions to help the team perform
  • Work with stakeholders to gather requirements, and manage expectations
  • Support and develop the careers of members of the team
  • Support and give direction to innovation in the team
  • Present practical input for strategic technology decisions
  • Stay up to date with industry trends, and standards
  • Lead the Agile processes within the team
  • Manage the roadmap for the team, playing a key role in prioritization
  • Facilitate discussions in the team
  • Resolve conflict in the team when necessary
  • Promote the achievements of the team
  • Track and ensure team productivity is healthy using a metrics based approach
  • Track and ensure operational excellence in the team using a metrics based approach
  • Interview candidates for technical and organizational fit
  • Drive innovation, vision and strategy
  • Manage budgets, forecasts, and costs

Attributes required:

  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills
  • Practical experience of various approaches to Agile
  • Results driven
  • Great communication skills

Qualifications and experience:

  • 5+ years in development and management roles
  • Proven track record of leading and managing teams on complex software projects
  • Experience with a broad range of related disciplines such as Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Build Systems, Release Automation, Site Reliability, Provisioning, Configuration Management, and Managed Systems.
  • Experience with Open Source Operating Systems and technologies
  • Experience with Web Architectures (e.g. SOA, REST)
  • Excellent understanding of theoretical Software Engineering fundamentals, including but not limited to distributed systems, highly scalable systems, algorithms, data structures, design patterns, and programming paradigms is advantageous
  • B.Sc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field is advantageous
  • Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous
  • Experience with Python, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Docker, and Linux is advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Python
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • Linux
  • Engineering

