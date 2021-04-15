Software Test Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To collaborate with the Business Analysts to define test scenarios

To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team

To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements

To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data

To participate in the preparation of required test environments

Experience

INTERNAL CANDIDATES

Minimum Experience

2-3 years proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment

Ideal Experience

SQL Query Language Experience

EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

Minimum Experience

proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment

SQL Query Language Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification

Certification in Software Testing

Knowledge

Minimum Knowledge Required:

Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)

Best practice in software and hardware testing

Ideal Knowledge Required:

Application of test tools

UML

Test Automation

Financial/Banking Systems

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Decision making skills

Influencing Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Planning and Organising

Working with People

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

