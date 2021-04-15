Software Test Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To collaborate with the Business Analysts to define test scenarios
- To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team
- To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements
- To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data
- To participate in the preparation of required test environments
Experience
INTERNAL CANDIDATES
Minimum Experience
- 2-3 years proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment
Ideal Experience
- SQL Query Language Experience
EXTERNAL CANDIDATES
Minimum Experience
- proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment
- SQL Query Language Experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Certification in Software Testing
Knowledge
Minimum Knowledge Required:
- Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Best practice in software and hardware testing
Ideal Knowledge Required:
- Application of test tools
- UML
- Test Automation
- Financial/Banking Systems
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Decision making skills
- Influencing Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Planning and Organising
- Working with People
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.