Specialist: Digital Communications at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To understand the social media platform landscape and technologies in order to drive growth of social media channels proactively, continually looking for opportunities and trends in order to deliver world-class work
Experience
Minimum:
- 2-5 years’ experience working within a corporate Marketing / Communications environment or agency, of which;
- 3 years’ experience in corporate Social Media profile management
Ideal:
- Previous work experience in Social Media Strategy Development, Social Media Community Management and Customer Relations
- Previous Corporate Financial services experience
- Previous work experience working on multiple client (if at agency)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant degree in Marketing or Digital Communications
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Post Graduate Diploma in Communication or Marketing
Knowledge
Minimum:
Knowledge of:
- Current affairs
- Communication (Messaging, tone etc)
- Social Media platforms (i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube)
- Online community management
- Social media ORM & Reporting (i.e. BrandsEye, Meltwater, Conversocial)
- Social Advertising tools (Facebook Business Manager, Twitter Ad, etc)
- Social media crisis management
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Financial services
- Integrated social / digital marketing
- Digital media or ad operations
- Social media technology developments
- Digital advertising
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Business writing skills
Competencies
- Creating and Innovating
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Formulating Strategies and Concepts
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
- Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
