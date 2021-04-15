Supply Chain Analyst – FMCG

Location: Longmeadow
Position Overview:
One will form part of the continuous improvement team based at the Client.
The aim of the team to provide the organisations operation and the client with the relevant reports, information, and decision support to assist in operations and cost saving initiatives and identify, test and implement cost saving initiatives (route planning and transport related). One will also be responsible for the site safety program and ensures that the environment supports the safety of all employees.
Minimum Requirements:
- BEng Industrial or BCom Logistics
- 1 – 3 Years’ experience in Supply Chain and Project Management experience with a logistics company
- Advanced knowledge of MS PowerPoint, Excel and Word
- Project management experience
- SQL experience beneficial
- Transport routing and scheduling experience
- Analytical (Strong MS Excel)
- Must be able to cope with high pressure environment
- Able to think logical and objectively with the ability to think outside of the box and therefore see the bigger picture
- Written and verbal communication, including technical writing skills
- Sound leadership skills in order to obtain appropriate information and to arrange and co-ordinate small projects
- High attention to detail
- 24 X 7 Operations and willingness to work extended hours
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain
- Project Management
- Logistics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leader in the supply chain industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Risk Fund