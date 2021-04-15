Supply Chain Analyst – FMCG

Location: Longmeadow

Position Overview:

One will form part of the continuous improvement team based at the Client.

The aim of the team to provide the organisations operation and the client with the relevant reports, information, and decision support to assist in operations and cost saving initiatives and identify, test and implement cost saving initiatives (route planning and transport related). One will also be responsible for the site safety program and ensures that the environment supports the safety of all employees.

Minimum Requirements:

BEng Industrial or BCom Logistics

1 – 3 Years’ experience in Supply Chain and Project Management experience with a logistics company

Advanced knowledge of MS PowerPoint, Excel and Word

Project management experience

SQL experience beneficial

Transport routing and scheduling experience

Analytical (Strong MS Excel)

Must be able to cope with high pressure environment

Able to think logical and objectively with the ability to think outside of the box and therefore see the bigger picture

Written and verbal communication, including technical writing skills

Sound leadership skills in order to obtain appropriate information and to arrange and co-ordinate small projects

High attention to detail

24 X 7 Operations and willingness to work extended hours

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain

Project Management

Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leader in the supply chain industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Risk Fund

