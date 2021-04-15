Syspro rebrands for digital future

Syspro has unveiled its re-energized brand, visual identity and positioning to the market. The new brand tagline and positioning signifies SYSPRO’s evolving offering to the market and how the business continues to be committed to guide customers to secure a digital future.

Over the past year, manufacturers and distributors have had to contend with global vulnerabilities and disruptive forces. Many have now shown a sense of urgency in accelerating their digital transformation journeys for long-term resiliency. Industry has realized that digital transformation is now indispensable in translating efficiency and productivity gains back into the business.

With industry needs top of mind, Syspro redefined its message to resonate with customers as they take their next step – whether it is expanding into new territories, adding new product lines, transforming business processes, or driving innovation.

According to Sandra Fraga, Syspro chief sales and marketing officer: “Our customers are looking for trusted advisors and industry specialists who understand their need to deliver value, drive operational efficiencies, control costs and drive bottom line results. As a pledge of commitment to help manufacturers to remain resilient, we have changed our tagline to ‘Say Yes to Next.’ Underpinned by purpose, this tagline will be embodied within every customer interaction as we lead them through significant growth. We believe this will really resonate with our customers as they say yes – to the next idea, the next opportunity, the next possibility, and to achieve more.”

The rebrand also talks to Syspro’s adaptability to align with industry trends and leverage emerging technologies that will enable partners and customers to have a competitive advantage. “In today’s environment, businesses need to evolve faster, expand quicker, collaborate across the business and serve customers better by delivering tangible business value. While manufacturers have realized that they need to review their current technology solutions to meet the challenges of the future head-on, the key to success in this new digital era is selecting an ERP platform to embrace innovation to transform their business for enhanced growth and long-term sustainability.”

With a new look and feel, Syspro’s primary focus will remain on ensuring the delivery of a high-quality ERP solution and experience to the market. “As industries continue to navigate through uncharted territory, we have an opportunity to reset and transform their businesses for future growth and digital innovation. As trusted advisors, we look at delivering next generation technologies built for the industries and sectors we serve. We understand that industry leaders don’t wait, they build the next,” concludes Fraga.