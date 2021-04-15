System Analyst: Card Processing Channels at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 15, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To assist with the resolution of ad-hoc Postilion and Postilion Database queries by utilising sound SQL knowledge, including ISO8583 messaging and trouble shooting.

Experience

Min:

  • At least 2 years’ relevant experience in the terminal drive and transaction switching environments

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Basic knowledge & understanding of:

  • Computer Systems
  • Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging
  • Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)

Ideal:
Understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank’s systems environment
  • Capitec Bank business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • TCP / IP network principles

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

