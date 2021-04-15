System Support Analyst: Card Processing Channels at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To assist with the resolution of ad-hoc Postilion and Postilion Database queries by utilising sound SQL knowledge, including ISO8583 messaging and trouble shooting.
Experience
Min:
- At least 2 years’ relevant experience in the terminal drive and transaction switching environments
Ideal:
- Postilion User Training (Achievement level)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Commerce
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Basic knowledge & understanding of:
- Computer Systems
- Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging
- Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)
Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Capitec Bank’s systems environment
- Capitec Bank business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- TCP / IP network principles
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.