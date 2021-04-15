System Support Analyst: Card Processing Channels at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To assist with the resolution of ad-hoc Postilion and Postilion Database queries by utilising sound SQL knowledge, including ISO8583 messaging and trouble shooting.

Experience

Min:

At least 2 years’ relevant experience in the terminal drive and transaction switching environments

Ideal:

Postilion User Training (Achievement level)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Commerce

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Basic knowledge & understanding of:

Computer Systems

Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging

Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)

Ideal:

Understanding of:

Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Capitec Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

TCP / IP network principles

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

