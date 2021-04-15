Systems Engineer (Remote)

JOB PURPOSE
To provide professional and efficient remote IT support to clients based in Australia. You will form part of a 25+ strong team across Australia and Cape Town who collectively provide an amazing customer experience while supporting innovative and industry-leading technology.
This role will be servicing our Australian client base and is a nightshift role with working hours for this role are GMT+8 8:30 am – 5:30 pm.
Our Cape Town office is located in Century City though with current COVID-19 restrictions in place, our Cape Town engineers are all working remotely from home.
JOB ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Operational support of customer infrastructure. This would entail client-facing incident resolution, change management and upgrades/improvements.
- Act as a point of contact for phone calls and emails from customers regarding IT issues
- Managing calls from external stakeholders and driving efficient and accurate closure of technical issues
- Liaise with 3rd party vendors and supplier to expedite solutions around customer issues using your knowledge of the clients infrastructure and environment.
- Take ownership of user problems and follow up on the status of issues on behalf of the user to ensure that service level agreements are met
- Identify inefficient processes and suggesting improvements for greater efficiency
- Awareness of customer incident trends & developments
- Involvement in Pre-Sales activities
- Ensure that skills and product knowledge are always across the latest developments in our field
SKILLS AND ABILITY:
- Strong IT knowledge and experience
- Committed to customer service and customer satisfaction
- Have the ability to work and perform under pressure in time critical scenarios as well as in a generally fast-paced environment
- Have good interpersonal and communication skills
- Advanced proficiency in English
- Friendly and positive attitude – a real can do approach
- Attention to detail
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE:
- A tertiary qualification in an IT discipline and or at least 5 years’ experience in a Mid/Senior Support Role
- Previous experience working for a manage service provider is preferable
- Demonstrated detailed knowledge of server software including Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2-2019, Exchange, SQL.
- Demonstrated detailed knowledge of Office 365
- Demonstrated detailed knowledge of networking and firewalls (UTM / VPN)
- Experience using ticketing Systems (e.g. ConnectWise)
- Strong communication skills and be well presented
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful