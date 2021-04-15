Systems Engineer (Remote)

JOB PURPOSE

To provide professional and efficient remote IT support to clients based in Australia. You will form part of a 25+ strong team across Australia and Cape Town who collectively provide an amazing customer experience while supporting innovative and industry-leading technology.

This role will be servicing our Australian client base and is a nightshift role with working hours for this role are GMT+8 8:30 am – 5:30 pm.

Our Cape Town office is located in Century City though with current COVID-19 restrictions in place, our Cape Town engineers are all working remotely from home.

JOB ACCOUNTABILITIES

Operational support of customer infrastructure. This would entail client-facing incident resolution, change management and upgrades/improvements.

Act as a point of contact for phone calls and emails from customers regarding IT issues

Managing calls from external stakeholders and driving efficient and accurate closure of technical issues

Liaise with 3rd party vendors and supplier to expedite solutions around customer issues using your knowledge of the clients infrastructure and environment.

Take ownership of user problems and follow up on the status of issues on behalf of the user to ensure that service level agreements are met

Identify inefficient processes and suggesting improvements for greater efficiency

Awareness of customer incident trends & developments

Involvement in Pre-Sales activities

Ensure that skills and product knowledge are always across the latest developments in our field

SKILLS AND ABILITY:

Strong IT knowledge and experience

Committed to customer service and customer satisfaction

Have the ability to work and perform under pressure in time critical scenarios as well as in a generally fast-paced environment

Have good interpersonal and communication skills

Advanced proficiency in English

Friendly and positive attitude – a real can do approach

Attention to detail

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE:

A tertiary qualification in an IT discipline and or at least 5 years’ experience in a Mid/Senior Support Role

Previous experience working for a manage service provider is preferable

Demonstrated detailed knowledge of server software including Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2-2019, Exchange, SQL.

Demonstrated detailed knowledge of Office 365

Demonstrated detailed knowledge of networking and firewalls (UTM / VPN)

Experience using ticketing Systems (e.g. ConnectWise)

Strong communication skills and be well presented

