Tactical Marketing Planner

MAJOR PURPOSE :
Generates an annual product line plan which meets the sales and profitability goals of the organization.
Maintains an overview of execution activities via market share and sales data, go-to-market product launch process, and go-to-market tactical plan.
Ensures shows, exhibits and promotions are aligned with tactical marketing plans.
MAJOR DUTIES:
- Develops the tactical marketing plan for specific product line(s) with input from strategic marketing, customer and market information, factory marketing management, branches and support groups.
- Monitors the execution activities (results and metrics) with factories, branches and support groups.
- Communicates the marketing plan to factories, branches and dealers as appropriate.
- Provides regular input to support groups, including training, MarCom and parts & service.
- Collaborates with strategic marketing to ensure factories create “value orientated” show and exhibition content and is aligned to post show marketing activities.
- Collaborates with strategic marketing on press release content to ensure they are aligned with tactical marketing plans.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS :
- Degree in an Engineering/Technology discipline or equivalent experience. (4 years or equivalent)
- Degree in a Marketing discipline or equivalent experience. – University Degree (4 years or equivalent)
EXPERIENCE:
Minimum of 4 – 7 years experience in Marketing and fulfilling a similar function in either the CONSTRUCTION, AGRICULTRE OR AUTOMOTIVE industry (non negotiable)
Field experience with regular customer contact, knowledge of dealer/distribution network, limited
- 1 – 3 Years Geographic area of responsibility, and broad product knowledge in the stipulated industries
- Project management experience. – Simple level projec tmanagement with teams consisting of 5 or less people on the project team; 1 or 2 disciplines involved; 1 or 2 facilities involved; scope in dollars is less than $500,000 and is determined on budget, revenues generated, savings, etc.
- 1 – 3 Years demonstrated team leadership and mentoring experience
TECHNICAL SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE:
- General understanding of market segmentation and retail distribution systems.
- Skilled in business plan development.
- Highly skilled in interpersonal communications, negotiation, and conflict resolution.
functions, understands principles, may teach others.
- Technical knowledge of products, customers, markets and competitors ideally in the agriculture or alternatively the construction or automotive industries (no other industry knowledge will be considered)
Desired Skills:
- Tactical marketing
- Project Management
- Business Planning
- agriculture product knowledge
- automotive product knowledge
- construction product knowledge
- Marketing Communications
- Marketing strategies
About The Employer:
Prominent global brand in the manufacturing, sales and disctribution of agricultural and construction machinery with a strong market presence developed at a global level over a number of decades.