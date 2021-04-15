Tactical Marketing Planner

MAJOR PURPOSE :

Generates an annual product line plan which meets the sales and profitability goals of the organization.

Maintains an overview of execution activities via market share and sales data, go-to-market product launch process, and go-to-market tactical plan.

Ensures shows, exhibits and promotions are aligned with tactical marketing plans.

MAJOR DUTIES:

Description of the major duties performed in this job.

Develops the tactical marketing plan for specific product line(s) with input from strategic marketing, customer and market information, factory marketing management, branches and support groups.

Monitors the execution activities (results and metrics) with factories, branches and support groups.

Communicates the marketing plan to factories, branches and dealers as appropriate.

Provides regular input to support groups, including training, MarCom and parts & service.

Collaborates with strategic marketing to ensure factories create “value orientated” show and exhibition content and is aligned to post show marketing activities.

Collaborates with strategic marketing on press release content to ensure they are aligned with tactical marketing plans.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS :

Degree in an Engineering/Technology discipline or equivalent experience. (4 years or equivalent)

Degree in a Marketing discipline or equivalent experience. – University Degree (4 years or equivalent)

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 4 – 7 years experience in Marketing and fulfilling a similar function in either the CONSTRUCTION, AGRICULTRE OR AUTOMOTIVE industry (non negotiable)

Field experience with regular customer contact, knowledge of dealer/distribution network, limited

1 – 3 Years Geographic area of responsibility, and broad product knowledge in the stipulated industries

Project management experience. – Simple level projec tmanagement with teams consisting of 5 or less people on the project team; 1 or 2 disciplines involved; 1 or 2 facilities involved; scope in dollars is less than $500,000 and is determined on budget, revenues generated, savings, etc.

1 – 3 Years demonstrated team leadership and mentoring experience

TECHNICAL SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE:

General understanding of market segmentation and retail distribution systems.

Skilled in business plan development.

Highly skilled in interpersonal communications, negotiation, and conflict resolution.

functions, understands principles, may teach others. Technical knowledge of products, customers, markets and competitors ideally in the agriculture or alternatively the construction or automotive industries (no other industry knowledge will be considered)

Desired Skills:

Tactical marketing

Project Management

Business Planning

agriculture product knowledge

automotive product knowledge

construction product knowledge

Marketing Communications

Marketing strategies

About The Employer:

Prominent global brand in the manufacturing, sales and disctribution of agricultural and construction machinery with a strong market presence developed at a global level over a number of decades.

Learn more/Apply for this position