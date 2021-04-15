Tactical Marketing Planner

Apr 15, 2021

MAJOR PURPOSE :
Generates an annual product line plan which meets the sales and profitability goals of the organization.
Maintains an overview of execution activities via market share and sales data, go-to-market product launch process, and go-to-market tactical plan.
Ensures shows, exhibits and promotions are aligned with tactical marketing plans.

MAJOR DUTIES:

  • Develops the tactical marketing plan for specific product line(s) with input from strategic marketing, customer and market information, factory marketing management, branches and support groups.
  • Monitors the execution activities (results and metrics) with factories, branches and support groups.
  • Communicates the marketing plan to factories, branches and dealers as appropriate.
  • Provides regular input to support groups, including training, MarCom and parts & service.
  • Collaborates with strategic marketing to ensure factories create “value orientated” show and exhibition content and is aligned to post show marketing activities.
  • Collaborates with strategic marketing on press release content to ensure they are aligned with tactical marketing plans.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS :

  • Degree in an Engineering/Technology discipline or equivalent experience. (4 years or equivalent)
  • Degree in a Marketing discipline or equivalent experience. – University Degree (4 years or equivalent)

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum of 4 – 7 years experience in Marketing and fulfilling a similar function in either the CONSTRUCTION, AGRICULTRE OR AUTOMOTIVE industry (non negotiable)

  • Field experience with regular customer contact, knowledge of dealer/distribution network, limited

  • 1 – 3 Years Geographic area of responsibility, and broad product knowledge in the stipulated industries
  • Project management experience. – Simple level projec tmanagement with teams consisting of 5 or less people on the project team; 1 or 2 disciplines involved; 1 or 2 facilities involved; scope in dollars is less than $500,000 and is determined on budget, revenues generated, savings, etc.
  • 1 – 3 Years demonstrated team leadership and mentoring experience

TECHNICAL SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE:

  • General understanding of market segmentation and retail distribution systems.
  • Skilled in business plan development.
  • Highly skilled in interpersonal communications, negotiation, and conflict resolution.
    functions, understands principles, may teach others.
  • Technical knowledge of products, customers, markets and competitors ideally in the agriculture or alternatively the construction or automotive industries (no other industry knowledge will be considered)

Desired Skills:

  • Tactical marketing
  • Project Management
  • Business Planning
  • agriculture product knowledge
  • automotive product knowledge
  • construction product knowledge
  • Marketing Communications
  • Marketing strategies

About The Employer:

Prominent global brand in the manufacturing, sales and disctribution of agricultural and construction machinery with a strong market presence developed at a global level over a number of decades.

