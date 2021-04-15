Technical Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic eCommerce platform seeks a talented and forward-thinking Technical Project Manager to manage key client projects. You will be coordinating staff and processes to ensure that projects are delivered in a timely manner and produce results. You will need to come from a technical background with an understanding of hands-on experience in software development and web technologies. The ability to read and understand code will be a huge [URL Removed] internal resources and third parties / vendors for the flawless execution of projects.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Solid educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for Technical Project Manager.
- Proven working experience as a Project Administrator in the information technology sector.
- Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies.
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Ability to read and understand code will be a big plus.