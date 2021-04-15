Technical Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic eCommerce platform seeks a talented and forward-thinking Technical Project Manager to manage key client projects.  You will be coordinating staff and processes to ensure that projects are delivered in a timely manner and produce results.  You will need to come from a technical background with an understanding of hands-on experience in software development and web technologies.  The ability to read and understand code will be a huge [URL Removed] internal resources and third parties / vendors for the flawless execution of projects.  

  • Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.  
  • Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders, and ensuring technical feasibility.  
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation.  
  • Develop a detailed project plan to track progress.
  • Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule, and costs.  
  • Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.  
  • Report and escalate to management as needed.  
  • Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.  
  • Perform risk management to minimize project risks.  
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties / vendors.
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.  

    • REQUIREMENTS:

    • Solid educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for Technical Project Manager.  
    • Proven working experience as a Project Administrator in the information technology sector.
    • Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies.  
    • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.  
    • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.  
    • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.  
    • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.  
    • Ability to read and understand code will be a big plus.  

