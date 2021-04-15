Technical Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic eCommerce platform seeks a talented and forward-thinking Technical Project Manager to manage key client projects. You will be coordinating staff and processes to ensure that projects are delivered in a timely manner and produce results. You will need to come from a technical background with an understanding of hands-on experience in software development and web technologies. The ability to read and understand code will be a huge [URL Removed] internal resources and third parties / vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders, and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress.

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule, and costs.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties / vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Solid educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for Technical Project Manager.

Proven working experience as a Project Administrator in the information technology sector.

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Ability to read and understand code will be a big plus.

Learn more/Apply for this position