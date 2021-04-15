Territory Manager – Retail (Pharmaceutical) – Northern Suburbs – Western Cape

My client in the pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Territory Manager – Retail, for their Northern Suburbs territory. The successful candidate will be responsible for selling, retailing and marketing CVS, NHC, FHC, OTC, Self Help and related products to Pharmacies in the private sector in the Western Cape Central surrounding/country trip area using the relevant skills.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Promoting Products and Implementing Sales / Marketing Strategies

Building and maintaining positive working relationships with pharmacists and supporting administration staff e.g. pharmacy assistants

Drive pharmacy front shop business by means of merchandising (i.e. window and gondola end display building, ensuring visibility of shelf & counter-top talkers, stock date- rotation etc.) and product training.

Regularly attend company meetings, technical data presentations and briefings

Keeping up-to-date with the latest trends and medical trials supplied by the company to optimize sales opportunities and interpreting, presenting and discussing this data with health professionals during presentations

Monitoring competitor activity and competitors’ products

Keeping informed of new developments in the pharmaceutical industry, anticipating potential positive and negative impacts on the business and adjusting own sales strategy accordingly

Developing strategies for increasing opportunities to meet and talk to contacts in the retail sector

Monitor own sales performance and use data to focus own sales activities for best results

Work closely with marketing department to improve knowledge and implement strategies

Management and implementation of Disease Management – Pharmacy advertising and in store promotions

Management of quarterly customer business reviews with DM pharmacies

Planning/Work Management

Arranging appointments with pharmacists, medical professionals and support staff, which may include pre-arranged appointments or regular “cold” calling in order to influence them to support company products

Manage sales territory and monitor call coverage and frequency to optimize sales

Planning work, schedules and weekly and monthly timetables. Work with colleagues and manager to discuss future targets

Analyzing sales data on pharmacy purchasing habits to increase sales

Working with manager to plan how to approach contacts and creating effective business plans for making sales in a particular area

Monitor own sales effectiveness and use data to focus own detail activities for best results including High Visibility (HiViz)

Administration

Keeping detailed and updated records of all contacts, which may involve database management/Repwise

Administration deadline on the following need to be adhered to monthly and bi-monthly/ or as necessary

o Expenses (Direct Sales and SMART)

o Diseases Management and deals/promotions

Capturing of any leave, petrol expense claims, subsistence allowance on ESS

Reporting

Weekly updates of launch progress and competitor/in field information

Daily reporting on Repwise management system and ensuring that all call details /comments are included

Synchronizing of Repwise Management system – a minimum of 3 times a day

Daily input of mileage on Repwise

Logging of training reports and submitting of attendance registers on company Sales Training portal by the end of the week

SMART Function/Pharmacy Training

Making presentations to pharmacists and related staff

Organizing events/conferences for pharmacists

On completion of SMART function, rating feedback needs to be completed and submitted by the end of the week to the RSM

SMART function Return on Investment (ROI) feedback to be submitted quarterly to RSM

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree or Diploma with 3-5 years pharmaceutical / generic sales related experience

Previous experience as a pharmacy representative in the Western Cape (North)

