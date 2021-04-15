Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for a Technical Test Analyst
to join them on an independent contract basis
Description of Role
The Technical Test Analyst will join our QA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers in different delivery streams.
The Technical Test Analyst will be responsible for:
? All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.
? Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using QC/HPALM tool
? Identifying business scenarios to be automated
? Building and maintain regression test packs
? Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
? Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents
Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
Performing risk based testing on complex systems
? Capturing and demonstrating test execution evidence to business end users for approval
? Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects.
? Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retro etc. …
? Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings
Desired Skills Set
Minimum 3 years of solid software testing experience
Bachelor degree in computer science or equivalent qualifications
ISTQB Certification advantageous
Experience working with QC/ALM, JIRA , Confluence and other collaborative tools
Very Strong in SQL scripting
Proven testing experience in structured base testing (APIs and MC/MD Testing)
Proven testing experience in both white and black box testing
Proven testing experience in cross-browser testing
Proven testing experience in web application testing
Experience in mobile testing advantageous
Experience in devOps testing advantageous
Basic understanding of automation scripting
Ability to work within team following different development methodologies/ hybrid
Behavioural Competencies
? Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
? Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision
? Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
? Critical thinking, problem-solving and prioritization skills
? Attention to detail
? Team player
? Demonstrated problem analysis and problem solving skills in a technical environment.
? Excellent written and oral communication skills are required
? Good time-management skills
? Great interpersonal and communication skills
? Results Driven
? Flexible (able to adapt to change)
