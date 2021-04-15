Toolmaker at Auto X

A salaried position exists for a Toolmaker at the PE Factory. Applications are invited from suitable persons with the required qualifications and experience.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To provide operational support, and responsible for the repair, maintenance and improvement to all production tooling, jigs, moulds and fixtures.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Educational Qualifications:
- Matric.
- Minimum NTC 3.
- Trade Test Certificate.
Experience:
- Trade tested qualified Tool Maker.
- Minimum of 5 years manufacturing experience (automotive industry would be advantageous).
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS:
Daily preventative maintenance routines:
- Routine inspections/early diagnosis of possible equipment failures, excessive wears.
- Communication with supervisors/production to arrange preventative maintenance time.
- Arranging for parts to be available timeously to carry out preventative maintenance routines.
Fault diagnosis and repairs to equipment:
- Diagnose root of cause of equipment failure.
- Plan action to remove cause of failure.
- Repair failure to “good as new” as speedily as possible.
- Report on action taken and record downtime.
- Ensure equipment’s correct operation due to the action taken and obtain manufacturing process approval of equipment’s operating condition.
Service to production requirements:
- Availability at all times to assist with production requests.
- Assist production in resolving process related problems.
- Assist with operator training where required.
- Communicate with production on planning changes to production runs timeously.
- Identify and communicate with production problems not yet apparent with production, and advise accordingly and report back in writing to maintenance superior.
Maintaining machine process capabilities:
- “First off” inspection on all process changes.
- Periodically inspect product manufactured against quality requirements.
- Inspect statistical process charts to evaluate equipment capability and correct where necessary.
- Plot engineering related statistical process charts and use of barometer of equipment performance.
- Report in writing on out of control conditions to superior.
Daily maintenance reporting requirements:
- Downtime during shift.
- Corrective actions duly taken.
- Outstanding actions to be taken.
- Spares requirements when parts are drawn.
- Hand over instructions/ information.
- Equipment abuse.
- Advise as to preventative maintenance required.
ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Knowledge of Multi skilling across disciplines, Hydraulics/Pneumatics basics and automated process control will be a distinct advantage.
- Knowledge of automated production equipment and lead injection moulding advantageous.
- Must be able to work to fine tolerances.
- Knowledge of OHSA act.
- Excellent team – orientation, planning, communication skills.
- Working shifts is a prerequisite.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Assertiveness.
- Self Confidence.
- Disciplined.
- Flexible.
- Ethical.
- Ability to work independently.
- Systematic.
- Customer-Focused.
- Self -starter.
- Resilient.
- Analytical.
The successful candidate will report to the Tool Room Foreman.
Desired Skills:
- Daily preventative maintenance
- Fault diagnosis
- Repairs
- Automated Production Equipment
- Lead Injection Moulding