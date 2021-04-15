Toolmaker at Auto X

Apr 15, 2021

A salaried position exists for a Toolmaker at the PE Factory. Applications are invited from suitable persons with the required qualifications and experience.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To provide operational support, and responsible for the repair, maintenance and improvement to all production tooling, jigs, moulds and fixtures.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Educational Qualifications:

  • Matric.
  • Minimum NTC 3.
  • Trade Test Certificate.

Experience:

  • Trade tested qualified Tool Maker.
  • Minimum of 5 years manufacturing experience (automotive industry would be advantageous).

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS:
Daily preventative maintenance routines:

  • Routine inspections/early diagnosis of possible equipment failures, excessive wears.
  • Communication with supervisors/production to arrange preventative maintenance time.
  • Arranging for parts to be available timeously to carry out preventative maintenance routines.

Fault diagnosis and repairs to equipment:

  • Diagnose root of cause of equipment failure.
  • Plan action to remove cause of failure.
  • Repair failure to “good as new” as speedily as possible.
  • Report on action taken and record downtime.
  • Ensure equipment’s correct operation due to the action taken and obtain manufacturing process approval of equipment’s operating condition.

Service to production requirements:

  • Availability at all times to assist with production requests.
  • Assist production in resolving process related problems.
  • Assist with operator training where required.
  • Communicate with production on planning changes to production runs timeously.
  • Identify and communicate with production problems not yet apparent with production, and advise accordingly and report back in writing to maintenance superior.

Maintaining machine process capabilities:

  • “First off” inspection on all process changes.
  • Periodically inspect product manufactured against quality requirements.
  • Inspect statistical process charts to evaluate equipment capability and correct where necessary.
  • Plot engineering related statistical process charts and use of barometer of equipment performance.
  • Report in writing on out of control conditions to superior.

Daily maintenance reporting requirements:

  • Downtime during shift.
  • Corrective actions duly taken.
  • Outstanding actions to be taken.
  • Spares requirements when parts are drawn.
  • Hand over instructions/ information.
  • Equipment abuse.
  • Advise as to preventative maintenance required.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS:

  • Knowledge of Multi skilling across disciplines, Hydraulics/Pneumatics basics and automated process control will be a distinct advantage.
  • Knowledge of automated production equipment and lead injection moulding advantageous.
  • Must be able to work to fine tolerances.
  • Knowledge of OHSA act.
  • Excellent team – orientation, planning, communication skills.
  • Working shifts is a prerequisite.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Assertiveness.
  • Self Confidence.
  • Disciplined.
  • Flexible.
  • Ethical.
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Systematic.
  • Customer-Focused.
  • Self -starter.
  • Resilient.
  • Analytical.

The successful candidate will report to the Tool Room Foreman.

Desired Skills:

  • Daily preventative maintenance
  • Fault diagnosis
  • Repairs
  • Automated Production Equipment
  • Lead Injection Moulding

