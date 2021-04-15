Toolmaker at Auto X

A salaried position exists for a Toolmaker at the PE Factory. Applications are invited from suitable persons with the required qualifications and experience.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To provide operational support, and responsible for the repair, maintenance and improvement to all production tooling, jigs, moulds and fixtures.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Educational Qualifications:

Matric.

Minimum NTC 3.

Trade Test Certificate.

Experience:

Trade tested qualified Tool Maker.

Minimum of 5 years manufacturing experience (automotive industry would be advantageous).

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS:

Daily preventative maintenance routines:

Routine inspections/early diagnosis of possible equipment failures, excessive wears.

Communication with supervisors/production to arrange preventative maintenance time.

Arranging for parts to be available timeously to carry out preventative maintenance routines.

Fault diagnosis and repairs to equipment:

Diagnose root of cause of equipment failure.

Plan action to remove cause of failure.

Repair failure to “good as new” as speedily as possible.

Report on action taken and record downtime.

Ensure equipment’s correct operation due to the action taken and obtain manufacturing process approval of equipment’s operating condition.

Service to production requirements:

Availability at all times to assist with production requests.

Assist production in resolving process related problems.

Assist with operator training where required.

Communicate with production on planning changes to production runs timeously.

Identify and communicate with production problems not yet apparent with production, and advise accordingly and report back in writing to maintenance superior.

Maintaining machine process capabilities:

“First off” inspection on all process changes.

Periodically inspect product manufactured against quality requirements.

Inspect statistical process charts to evaluate equipment capability and correct where necessary.

Plot engineering related statistical process charts and use of barometer of equipment performance.

Report in writing on out of control conditions to superior.

Daily maintenance reporting requirements:

Downtime during shift.

Corrective actions duly taken.

Outstanding actions to be taken.

Spares requirements when parts are drawn.

Hand over instructions/ information.

Equipment abuse.

Advise as to preventative maintenance required.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS:

Knowledge of Multi skilling across disciplines, Hydraulics/Pneumatics basics and automated process control will be a distinct advantage.

Knowledge of automated production equipment and lead injection moulding advantageous.

Must be able to work to fine tolerances.

Knowledge of OHSA act.

Excellent team – orientation, planning, communication skills.

Working shifts is a prerequisite.

ATTRIBUTES:

Assertiveness.

Self Confidence.

Disciplined.

Flexible.

Ethical.

Ability to work independently.

Systematic.

Customer-Focused.

Self -starter.

Resilient.

Analytical.

The successful candidate will report to the Tool Room Foreman.

Desired Skills:

Daily preventative maintenance

Fault diagnosis

Repairs

Automated Production Equipment

Lead Injection Moulding

