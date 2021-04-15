Trust Accountant

Trust Accountant

Based in Melrose.

A very well-established Law firm is looking for a Trust Accountant to join their team. The Candidate will be responsible for the accounting function on the Trust, as well as the conveyancing duties and investment related procedures. They are looking for someone hardworking and ambitious to benefit their team.

