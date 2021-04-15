UHT Supervisor at Headhunters

Our client requires an experienced UHT Supervisor that will be based at their Humansdorp operation.

Key Performance Areas:

Achievement of the daily production plan, productivity targets including line utilization and housekeeping through effective staff management and adherence to the requirements of the quality system.

Knowledge and Skills:

The successful candidate will have matric.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years previous Supervisory experience in dairy or a FMCG manufacturing environment.

A suitable qualification to facilitate good manufacturing practices and sound staff management principles will form part of the job requirement.

Previous experience and knowledge of the Tetra Pak Filling machines will be an added advantage.

