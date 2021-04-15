UHT Supervisor at Headhunters

Our client requires an experienced UHT Supervisor that will be based at their Humansdorp operation.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Achievement of the daily production plan, productivity targets including line utilization and housekeeping through effective staff management and adherence to the requirements of the quality system.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • The successful candidate will have matric.
  • The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years previous Supervisory experience in dairy or a FMCG manufacturing environment.
  • A suitable qualification to facilitate good manufacturing practices and sound staff management principles will form part of the job requirement.
  • Previous experience and knowledge of the Tetra Pak Filling machines will be an added advantage.

