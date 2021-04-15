Unit Manager Engineering at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, the 28th April 2021.
The appointee should:
- Have an Engineering related degree – BSC Engineering / Diploma.
- Have a Government Certificate of Competency.
- Have 2 years post Engineering qualification experience.
- Be a self-starter, motivated, be results orientated and pay attention to detail.
- Possess working knowledge of the BCEA / LRA.
- Possess basic computer literacy (Microsoft Office).
- Successfully undergo security screening.
- Demonstrate integrity and above-average interpersonal abilities.
- Exhibit good oral and written communication skills in English.
- Be prepared to work extended hours on an ad hoc basis.
- Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at a relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.
Advantageous requirements:
- Trackless experience.
- Metallurgical Plant experience.
- Registered to practice e.g. ECSA, AMRE.
- Project Management.
Key responsibilities include:
- Appointment in accordance with Regulation 2.13.1 for the Safe Maintenance and Operation of Machinery, in the Burnstone operations.
- Responsibilities will be amongst others but not limited to Vertical shaft, Vertical Winders, Decline Shafts, Trackless Machinery tips, box fronts, Dewatering pumps, settlers, mud handling, Services reticulation water, air, electricity, hydropower, associated equipment in the metallurgical plant, crushers, screens, mills, thickeners, elution’s tailings facilities.
- Ensuring legal compliance
- Identify, implement and manage policies, practices, systems and technologies
- Budget planning and financial control
- Resource capacity planning and development
- Quality control
- Ensure maintenance to standards
- Ensure the operational compliance
- Ensure construction to standard
- Implement Policies and Procedures
- Driving strategic engineering programmes and projects in line with the Group’s Policy
- Assist with annual budgeting cycles
Desired Skills:
- Government Certificate of Competency
- Trackless
- Metallurgical Plant
- ECSA
- AMRE
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree