Unit Manager Engineering at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, the 28th April 2021.

The appointee should:

Have an Engineering related degree – BSC Engineering / Diploma.

Have a Government Certificate of Competency.

Have 2 years post Engineering qualification experience.

Be a self-starter, motivated, be results orientated and pay attention to detail.

Possess working knowledge of the BCEA / LRA.

Possess basic computer literacy (Microsoft Office).

Successfully undergo security screening.

Demonstrate integrity and above-average interpersonal abilities.

Exhibit good oral and written communication skills in English.

Be prepared to work extended hours on an ad hoc basis.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at a relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Trackless experience.

Metallurgical Plant experience.

Registered to practice e.g. ECSA, AMRE.

Project Management.

Key responsibilities include:

Appointment in accordance with Regulation 2.13.1 for the Safe Maintenance and Operation of Machinery, in the Burnstone operations.

Responsibilities will be amongst others but not limited to Vertical shaft, Vertical Winders, Decline Shafts, Trackless Machinery tips, box fronts, Dewatering pumps, settlers, mud handling, Services reticulation water, air, electricity, hydropower, associated equipment in the metallurgical plant, crushers, screens, mills, thickeners, elution’s tailings facilities.

Ensuring legal compliance

Identify, implement and manage policies, practices, systems and technologies

Budget planning and financial control

Resource capacity planning and development

Quality control

Ensure maintenance to standards

Ensure the operational compliance

Ensure construction to standard

Implement Policies and Procedures

Driving strategic engineering programmes and projects in line with the Group’s Policy

Assist with annual budgeting cycles

Desired Skills:

Government Certificate of Competency

Trackless

Metallurgical Plant

ECSA

AMRE

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

