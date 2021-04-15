Workshop Manager – Trailers (Pretoria-North) Ref – 19841

Take charge. Manage a large trailer workshop at this leading logistics company
Duties
- To manage the various workshops so that the servicing and repairs to trailers and trucks
- Manage 57 staff in the workshop.
- Compile management reports.
- Manage the budget for the workshop.
- Manage wash bay, tyre bay, stores etc.
- Ensure a planned maintenance schedule is available at all times to reduce defects and breakdowns.
- Ensure breakdowns are attended to with a matter of urgency.
- Monitor to ensure all maintenance is carried out according to procedures and vehicle requirements.
- Implement controls to ensure sufficient spares are available for the efficient maintenance of vehicles.
- Conduct quality checks on repaired vehicles to ensure service standards are maintained.
- Demonstrate leadership skills, motivation and conflict resolution.
- Mentor and coach subordinates.
- Manage the performance of subordinates.
- Ensure sound relations are maintained with internal and external customers.
- Manage the discipline in the operation according to the company’s policies and procedures.
- Identify training and development needs for staff members.
- Give input into the recruitment and selection of staff members.
- Take necessary precautions to control and safeguard company assets.
- Conduct and/or ensure safety information meetings are held.
- Ensure housekeeping is completed on an on-going basis so that the workshop is kept clean and safe.
- Ensure all vehicles are returned in a clean and hygienic state.
- Complete safety and health inspection reports on a quarterly basis.
- Conduct accident and incident investigations as required.
- Maintain a current management information system:
- Financial Statements.
- Monthly technical reports.
- Audit reports.
- Incident reports.
- Service records and schedules.
- Vehicle replacement reports.
- Manage the invoicing process of the work completed.
- Assist the General Manager by providing input into the budgeting process.
- Monitor costs by analysing cost allocations; identifying discrepancies and implement cost saving strategies.
- Drive and monitor performance to ensure revenue targets are achieved
- Analyse and report on monthly financial accounts.
Requirements
- Matric
- FLUENCY in AFRIKAANS – Not negotiable
- Relevant workshop manager experience preferably from the logistics / transport industry.
- A minimum of 3 to 5 years as a Workshop Manager in a Trucks Workshop.
- Knowledge of the following vehicle brands/ Trucks: Nissan, UD; Isuzu, Toyota, VW, Mercedes.
- Knowledge & Experience Medium to heavy Haulage Engines.
- Additional experience in Petrol Engines preferred.
- Code 8 Driving License required (Code 14 preferred). Computer literate with minimum excel intermediate qualification.
- Dynamic and able to adapt to varying challenges and handling pressure on a daily basis.
- People Management and problem-solving abilities.
- The applicant should be in a good physical condition.
- Willingness to work overtime, including Saturdays when required.
Package & Remuneration
R35 000 – R40 000 negotiable on experience and qualifications.
Interested?
KINDLY APPLY ONLINE
Please note: Should you note receive any feedback 7 working days after you have applied, please assume that your application is unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Workshop Manager