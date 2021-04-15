Workshop Manager – Trailers (Pretoria-North) Ref – 19841

Apr 15, 2021

Take charge. Manage a large trailer workshop at this leading logistics company

Duties

  • To manage the various workshops so that the servicing and repairs to trailers and trucks
  • Manage 57 staff in the workshop.
  • Compile management reports.
  • Manage the budget for the workshop.
  • Manage wash bay, tyre bay, stores etc.
  • Ensure a planned maintenance schedule is available at all times to reduce defects and breakdowns.
  • Ensure breakdowns are attended to with a matter of urgency.
  • Monitor to ensure all maintenance is carried out according to procedures and vehicle requirements.
  • Implement controls to ensure sufficient spares are available for the efficient maintenance of vehicles.
  • Conduct quality checks on repaired vehicles to ensure service standards are maintained.
  • Demonstrate leadership skills, motivation and conflict resolution.
  • Mentor and coach subordinates.
  • Manage the performance of subordinates.
  • Ensure sound relations are maintained with internal and external customers.
  • Manage the discipline in the operation according to the company’s policies and procedures.
  • Identify training and development needs for staff members.
  • Give input into the recruitment and selection of staff members.
  • Take necessary precautions to control and safeguard company assets.
  • Conduct and/or ensure safety information meetings are held.
  • Ensure housekeeping is completed on an on-going basis so that the workshop is kept clean and safe.
  • Ensure all vehicles are returned in a clean and hygienic state.
  • Complete safety and health inspection reports on a quarterly basis.
  • Conduct accident and incident investigations as required.
  • Maintain a current management information system:
  • Financial Statements.
  • Monthly technical reports.
  • Audit reports.
  • Incident reports.
  • Service records and schedules.
  • Vehicle replacement reports.
  • Manage the invoicing process of the work completed.
  • Assist the General Manager by providing input into the budgeting process.
  • Monitor costs by analysing cost allocations; identifying discrepancies and implement cost saving strategies.
  • Drive and monitor performance to ensure revenue targets are achieved
  • Analyse and report on monthly financial accounts.

Requirements

  • Matric
  • FLUENCY in AFRIKAANS – Not negotiable
  • Relevant workshop manager experience preferably from the logistics / transport industry.
  • A minimum of 3 to 5 years as a Workshop Manager in a Trucks Workshop.
  • Knowledge of the following vehicle brands/ Trucks: Nissan, UD; Isuzu, Toyota, VW, Mercedes.
  • Knowledge & Experience Medium to heavy Haulage Engines.
  • Additional experience in Petrol Engines preferred.
  • Code 8 Driving License required (Code 14 preferred). Computer literate with minimum excel intermediate qualification.
  • Dynamic and able to adapt to varying challenges and handling pressure on a daily basis.
  • People Management and problem-solving abilities.
  • The applicant should be in a good physical condition.
  • Willingness to work overtime, including Saturdays when required.

Package & Remuneration
R35 000 – R40 000 negotiable on experience and qualifications.

Interested?

Please note: Should you note receive any feedback 7 working days after you have applied, please assume that your application is unsuccessful

