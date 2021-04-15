Workshop Manager – Trailers (Pretoria-North) Ref – 19841

Take charge. Manage a large trailer workshop at this leading logistics company

Duties

To manage the various workshops so that the servicing and repairs to trailers and trucks

Manage 57 staff in the workshop.

Compile management reports.

Manage the budget for the workshop.

Manage wash bay, tyre bay, stores etc.

Ensure a planned maintenance schedule is available at all times to reduce defects and breakdowns.

Ensure breakdowns are attended to with a matter of urgency.

Monitor to ensure all maintenance is carried out according to procedures and vehicle requirements.

Implement controls to ensure sufficient spares are available for the efficient maintenance of vehicles.

Conduct quality checks on repaired vehicles to ensure service standards are maintained.

Demonstrate leadership skills, motivation and conflict resolution.

Mentor and coach subordinates.

Manage the performance of subordinates.

Ensure sound relations are maintained with internal and external customers.

Manage the discipline in the operation according to the company’s policies and procedures.

Identify training and development needs for staff members.

Give input into the recruitment and selection of staff members.

Take necessary precautions to control and safeguard company assets.

Conduct and/or ensure safety information meetings are held.

Ensure housekeeping is completed on an on-going basis so that the workshop is kept clean and safe.

Ensure all vehicles are returned in a clean and hygienic state.

Complete safety and health inspection reports on a quarterly basis.

Conduct accident and incident investigations as required.

Maintain a current management information system:

Financial Statements.

Monthly technical reports.

Audit reports.

Incident reports.

Service records and schedules.

Vehicle replacement reports.

Manage the invoicing process of the work completed.

Assist the General Manager by providing input into the budgeting process.

Monitor costs by analysing cost allocations; identifying discrepancies and implement cost saving strategies.

Drive and monitor performance to ensure revenue targets are achieved

Analyse and report on monthly financial accounts.

Requirements

Matric

FLUENCY in AFRIKAANS – Not negotiable

Relevant workshop manager experience preferably from the logistics / transport industry.

A minimum of 3 to 5 years as a Workshop Manager in a Trucks Workshop.

Knowledge of the following vehicle brands/ Trucks: Nissan, UD; Isuzu, Toyota, VW, Mercedes.

Knowledge & Experience Medium to heavy Haulage Engines.

Additional experience in Petrol Engines preferred.

Code 8 Driving License required (Code 14 preferred). Computer literate with minimum excel intermediate qualification.

Dynamic and able to adapt to varying challenges and handling pressure on a daily basis.

People Management and problem-solving abilities.

The applicant should be in a good physical condition.

Willingness to work overtime, including Saturdays when required.

Package & Remuneration

R35 000 – R40 000 negotiable on experience and qualifications.

Interested?

