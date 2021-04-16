Account Manager (Retail)

Our client is seeking a suitably qualified and professional Account Manager: Retail to join their team, based in Cape Town. Minimum Requirements:- Matric 3 Year Degree/Diploma/Higher Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Commerce Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Sales/Business Development role preferably in Retail Consumer Goods/ Retail Automotive with Information Technology background or similar environment Must have experience dealing with Senior Buyers in National Retail business i.e. Shoprite, Pick ‘n Pay, Woolworths, Spar, etc. Postgraduate qualification in Business Administration or Commerce highly advantageous Account management experience in document management, archival, related or similar industry sales preferable Must have business to business (B2B) experience Must have excellent track record in delivering high level sales presentations Must have excellent track record in meeting and exceeding monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets Driver’s license + own vehicle. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

