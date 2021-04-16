Accountant

Reporting to: Financial Manager

Minimum Requirements:

3 – 4 years bookkeeping experience

Matric

Diploma in Finance

Advanced experience on Excel and Word

Experience on Pastel Partner/Evolution (capturing up to trial balance).

Fluent in Afrikaans (speak, write, understand)

Key responsibilities:

Bookkeeping responsibilities to trial balance for Property Investment and related companies

Cashbook processing and bank reconciliations

Process entries to trail balance

Process customer invoices

Assist with queries

Manage Debtors

Oversee capturing and allocations of receipts posted by financial clerk

Calculate discounts allowed and process journals accordingly

Review debtors age analysis weekly and report to senior managers

Manage debtor’s book and correspond with customers regarding queries and overdue accounts

Prepare monthly age analysis and report to directors

Online Banking Payments

Monitor email group on a daily basis to ensure all payments are made and flag urgent payments

Ensure contingency of payments on a weekly basis

Improve and manage payment process

Train and oversee finance clerks setting up payments

Release salary payment batches daily

Property, Plant and Equipment

Prepare asset, liability, and capital account entries for all CAPEX transactions

Prepare and maintain fixed asset register on Pastel Evolution

Ensure sound and efficient processes for CAPEX transactions

Creditors

Processing of allocated supplier accounts

Received statements and prepare remittance advises for payment

Reconcile age analysis

Ensure timely payments of allocated suppliers

Cashbook Processing

Process receipts and payments for allocated cashbooks weekly

Reconcile bank accounts weekly

Submit recons for month-end control account meetings

Prepaid Accounts

Monitor prepaid account to ensure funds are available

Process invoices via supplier journals monthly

Reconcile balances for control account meetings

Insurance

Receive monthly updates from insurance company

Receive and file claim forms from operational managers and keep track on an excel spreadsheet

Administration

Assist in completion of forms for new supplier account when required

Assist in opening of new bank accounts when required

Assist with SARS registrations when required

Assist with Workman’s Compensation registrations when required

Filling and archiving

Desired Skills:

Pastel Evolution

Pastel Partner

Excel

Word

Bookkeeping

Accounting

Trial Balance

CAPEX

Reconciliations

Debtors

Online Banking Payments

Fixed Asset Register

Creditors

Cashbook Processing

Prepaid Accounts

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company provides specialised outsourced services in a specific niche market in the retail environment.

