Accountant

Reporting to: Financial Manager
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 – 4 years bookkeeping experience
- Matric
- Diploma in Finance
- Advanced experience on Excel and Word
- Experience on Pastel Partner/Evolution (capturing up to trial balance).
- Fluent in Afrikaans (speak, write, understand)
Key responsibilities:
Bookkeeping responsibilities to trial balance for Property Investment and related companies
- Cashbook processing and bank reconciliations
- Process entries to trail balance
- Process customer invoices
- Assist with queries
Manage Debtors
- Oversee capturing and allocations of receipts posted by financial clerk
- Calculate discounts allowed and process journals accordingly
- Review debtors age analysis weekly and report to senior managers
- Manage debtor’s book and correspond with customers regarding queries and overdue accounts
- Prepare monthly age analysis and report to directors
Online Banking Payments
- Monitor email group on a daily basis to ensure all payments are made and flag urgent payments
- Ensure contingency of payments on a weekly basis
- Improve and manage payment process
- Train and oversee finance clerks setting up payments
- Release salary payment batches daily
Property, Plant and Equipment
- Prepare asset, liability, and capital account entries for all CAPEX transactions
- Prepare and maintain fixed asset register on Pastel Evolution
- Ensure sound and efficient processes for CAPEX transactions
Creditors
- Processing of allocated supplier accounts
- Received statements and prepare remittance advises for payment
- Reconcile age analysis
- Ensure timely payments of allocated suppliers
Cashbook Processing
- Process receipts and payments for allocated cashbooks weekly
- Reconcile bank accounts weekly
- Submit recons for month-end control account meetings
Prepaid Accounts
- Monitor prepaid account to ensure funds are available
- Process invoices via supplier journals monthly
- Reconcile balances for control account meetings
Insurance
- Receive monthly updates from insurance company
- Receive and file claim forms from operational managers and keep track on an excel spreadsheet
Administration
- Assist in completion of forms for new supplier account when required
- Assist in opening of new bank accounts when required
- Assist with SARS registrations when required
- Assist with Workman’s Compensation registrations when required
- Filling and archiving
Desired Skills:
- Pastel Evolution
- Pastel Partner
- Excel
- Word
- Bookkeeping
- Accounting
- Trial Balance
- CAPEX
- Reconciliations
- Debtors
- Online Banking Payments
- Fixed Asset Register
- Creditors
- Cashbook Processing
- Prepaid Accounts
- Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company provides specialised outsourced services in a specific niche market in the retail environment.