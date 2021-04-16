Accounts Payable Controller at PG Group

PG Group is looking for an Accounts Payable Controller

Please note the closing date for applications is Monday, 17th May 2021.

Main Job Purpose

To perform a creditor’s support service to suppliers and drive on-time payment that support service delivery and business continuity.

Main Objective

Ensure the processing of valid supplier invoices within 4 days in accordance to limits set on the current prevailing authorization matrix.

Check to ensure that tax invoice and vat claims are SARS compliant.

Responsible for processing monthly reconciliations on strategic vendors and quarterly reconciliations on other vendors.

Investigate and resolve vendor queries that arise.

Ensure that escalations are dealt with expeditiously and do not exceed 4 days.

Critical job requirements

Qualification(s)

Grade 12

Relevant Accounting Diploma

Knowledge

Procurement – Purchase Orders

Knowledge of good corporate governance

VAT rules as SARS requirements

Working Knowledge of reconciliations

Skills

MS Office (Intermediate Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Time Management

Experience

3-5 years’ experience in Creditors Department

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Time Management

Credit Control

Accounts Payable

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

About The Employer:

PG is the name for glass in Southern Africa. Established in Cape Town in 1897, the Group produces, distributes, and installs automotive, building glass, aluminum, and glass film solutions. The PG Group is a significant worldwide player and our operations comply with the highest international safety, quality, and environmental standards. PG Group is invested in the following divisions: PG Glass, PG Glass Africa, Shatterprufe, LLumar, Widney, PFG Building Glass, PG Building Glass, PG Primador, and PG Aluminium.

