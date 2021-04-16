Area Manager

A fast growing Clothing Retailer is seeking a motivated and dynamic Area Manager to oversee all their stores in Mthatha and surrounding areas. Duties will include but not be limited to:- Responsible for all operations in his/her business unit including Asset Management, Stock Control, Merchandising, Marketing and Sales, Admin and Staff Management Assist the Operations Manager in decision making on all aspects of the store. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Operations Management Diploma/Degree or relevant/related Retail NQF5/Diploma Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Clothing Retail Operations environment e.g. Manager or Store Manager Clothing Retail experience is a requisite Good communication skills Proven ability to manage staff and ensure maximum productivity Valid driver’s license – Code 8 unendorsed Computer literate: Microsoft Office. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Matric

Operations Management Diploma/Degree or relevant/related Retail NQF5/Diploma

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Clothing Retail Operations environment e.g. Manager or Store Manager

Clothing Retail experience is a requisite

Good communication skills

Proven ability to manage staff and ensure maximum productivity

Valid driver’s license – Code 8 unendorsed

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position