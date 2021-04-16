Bid Manager at iOCO

The Role: Essential functions:

  • End to end bid life cycle management for strategic and multi-BU bids
  • Opportunity qualification
  • Bid requirement identification and articulation
  • Resource/BU pre-identification
  • Solution team engagement
  • Bid shaping
  • Opportunity pursuit management
  • Bid project management
  • Content assimilation and compilation
  • Satellite bid offices enablement
  • Bid risk identification
  • Pitch preparation
  • Contract renewal strategy and support
  • Strict adherence to bid policy and process

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

  • Degree/Diploma/Certificate (Marketing, Business, Information Technology or similar)
  • APMP Foundation certification

Experience required:

  • Minimum 4 years managing large, complex opportunities in the public and private sector

Learn more/Apply for this position