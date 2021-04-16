Bid Manager at iOCO

The Role: Essential functions:
- End to end bid life cycle management for strategic and multi-BU bids
- Opportunity qualification
- Bid requirement identification and articulation
- Resource/BU pre-identification
- Solution team engagement
- Bid shaping
- Opportunity pursuit management
- Bid project management
- Content assimilation and compilation
- Satellite bid offices enablement
- Bid risk identification
- Pitch preparation
- Contract renewal strategy and support
- Strict adherence to bid policy and process
Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:
- Degree/Diploma/Certificate (Marketing, Business, Information Technology or similar)
- APMP Foundation certification
Experience required:
- Minimum 4 years managing large, complex opportunities in the public and private sector