Bookkeeper

Our client in the Advertising industry is requiring a Bookkeeper, to oversee their company’s financial data and compliance, maintain accurate books on accounts payable and receivable, payroll, daily financial entries and reconciliations. Perform daily accounting tasks such as monthly financial reporting, general ledger entries, record payments and adjustments, perform company registrations and VAT Returns for SMME’s. Position based in East London. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Tertiary Financial Qualification *Experience in a similar role. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Matric

Tertiary Financial Qualification

Experience in similar role

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

