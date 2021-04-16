Business Analyst: Automation (RPA) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To optimise efficiencies by liaising with Business and IT stakeholders to formulate solutions according to business requirements; minimising routine tasks through automation, thus increasing focus on developmental and improvement work.
Experience
Minimum:
- 3 to 5 years working experience with automation analysis and solution design
- In the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis
- Extensive solution integration experience
- Strong background in designing technology solutions
- Working in an Agile environment
- Experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis and design
- Stakeholder relationship building and management
Ideal:
- At least 10 automation designs and successful implementations of automation initiatives
- ITIL and/or COBIT
- JIRA and Confluence
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Engineering – General
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Mathematics or Business Analysis
Knowledge
Minimum:
- How to communicate effectively (written and verbal) in both a business and technical context and ‘translate’ effectively across the functions.
- Business and data analysis
- Functional and business process design
- Re-engineering processes and opportunities for automation
- Project management principles
- Experience of working and communicating across multiple business units.
Ideal:
- Experience in programming, SQL and relational databases and application development advantageous
- Experience with Object orientated programming languages advantageous
- JIRA and Confluence
- ITIL Principles
- Understanding of Banking systems and processes
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Reporting Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Working with People
- Persuading and Influencing
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals