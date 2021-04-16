Business Analyst (Snr) (BSS) at Parvana

Apr 16, 2021

Business Analyst (Snr) (BSS) (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborating with multiple team members on the functional aspects of the sale to include:

    • Solution description, system flow diagrams, input / outputs, connectivity, reporting and SLAs.

  • Alerting solutions team to potential risks to the deal closure.

  • Identifying customer requirements and collaborating with various teams to articulate the product / solution and service design.

  • Assisting with validating the product, service, and/or solution.

  • Working with various team members to design and present a technical architecture and/or product / solution design.

  • Demonstrating the functional and technical aspects of the solution with the customer.

  • Assessing deliverables, approach and solutions to continually drive standardization.

  • Tracking economic and industry trends as well as competitive threats.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

  • Relevant work experience
  • Experience working within the telco space beneficial
  • Experience working within an Agile environment
  • Good interpersonal skills in terms of both oral and written communication and presentation.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email

