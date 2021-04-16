Business Analyst (Snr) (BSS) at Parvana

Business Analyst (Snr) (BSS) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborating with multiple team members on the functional aspects of the sale to include:
- Solution description, system flow diagrams, input / outputs, connectivity, reporting and SLAs.
- Alerting solutions team to potential risks to the deal closure.
- Identifying customer requirements and collaborating with various teams to articulate the product / solution and service design.
- Assisting with validating the product, service, and/or solution.
- Working with various team members to design and present a technical architecture and/or product / solution design.
- Demonstrating the functional and technical aspects of the solution with the customer.
- Assessing deliverables, approach and solutions to continually drive standardization.
- Tracking economic and industry trends as well as competitive threats.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
Skills / Experience:
- Relevant work experience
- Experience working within the telco space beneficial
- Experience working within an Agile environment
- Good interpersonal skills in terms of both oral and written communication and presentation.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]