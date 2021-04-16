Business Controller (Analysis, Budget and Reporting in Finance – 6 month contract only) at O’Brien Recruitment

The purpose of the role is to ensure financial stewardship of the business through engaging

in cross functional decisions through the preparation, presentation and influence of

valuable analytical insights, which will ultimately impact the profitability and cash flow of

the organisation, by acting as the key financial counterpart of Marketing and Operations

departments as well as all budget owners of Indirect cost centres.

BUSINESS PARTNERING:

Acts as a contact and business partner for the Marketing, Operations and Indirects

budget owners and is able to challenge them when necessary.

Works closely with the various contacts within the Company, with a service mentality but

also challenges them, therefore collaborating to provide suggestions and insights on

effectiveness of budget utilisation.

Supports budget owners in driving Return on Marketing Investment, Supply Chain

savings, Indirects efficiencies, and benchmarks the costs of marketing activities and

their impact on the consumer and challenges where appropriate.

Guides the business managers in budget variance analysis, reallocations and ensure

overall budget adherence.

Performs ad hoc calculations and insights to drive business performance.

PLANNING & FORECASTING:

Coordinates the Business Plan/Revised Estimate data collection and data entry.

Coordinates timings and input needed from budget owners during the budget

process.

Supports and challenges the budget owners during the planning process.

Aggregates/consolidates the individual plans to a total plan for Board review.

Prepares year to go best estimates for Finance Director and Board review.

Manages and oversees monthly planning update process and data entry in BI.

REPORTING & ANALYSIS:

Prepare month-end (YTD) and full year forecast (YTG) variance analysis reports with

commentary for Marketing, Operations, Indirects and Capex spend.

Prepares and distributes a detailed monthly report including comments on brand,

project account, and cost centre level using SAP, BI and Hyperion for each budget

owner.

Prepares key Marketing project variance analysis reports vs. Business Plan budget

both during and post event.

Prepares analysis of Point of Sale (POS) and Eventing cost drivers and variations.

Prepares analysis of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and Distribution cost drivers and

variations.

Prepares monthly variance analysing reporting and commentary around risk and

opportunities with regards to Travel & Entertainment, Fleet, 3rd Party, Office Cost and

Capex budgets.

MONTH END CLOSING:

Ensure all internal orders are linked to Global Internal Order Hierarchy.

Verifies the proper cut-off and the appropriate expense recognition.

Assists in the monthly accrual process to ensure adequate expense recognition and

determine any budget risks.

Calculates Marketing and timing accruals where required.

Ensures the reconciliation of systems (SAP/BI/Hyperion/CPM).

Perform submission of month-end closing results (SAP/Hyperion).

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

In depth understanding of Marketing & Indirects budget management and the related

financial impact.

Highly analytical, financially literate, and commercially savvy.

Ability to quickly identify and analyse risks & impacts and able to define alternatives.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Capable of communicating precisely and effectively with internal stakeholders up to

Director level.

Ability to influence others and hold people to set recommendations, guidelines, or

processes.

A structured and well-organized individual

Must be self-motivated, self-directed and be able to work under pressure in a fast-paced

team environment

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

BCom degree

IT literate, excellent MS Excel knowledge, proficient MS

PowerPoint knowledge, strong familiarity with any

integrated business analysis tool (SAP BI, Hyperion etc).

