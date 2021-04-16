Business Solutions Consultant (Sales) at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the business automation sector, is currently looking to employ a Business Solutions Consultant (Sales).Applicants must be self-motivated, with a positive attitude and good work ethic. A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is ESSENTIAL.     MINIUMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have previous sales experience, ideally within the office automation industry.
  • Good sales track record!
  • Must have a driver’s licence and own vehicle.
  • Must be able to use MS Excel.

  The duties include, but are not limited to:

  • Obtain new business, by cold calling, canvasing for business, calling on business / personal contacts, calling on existing base accounts.
  • The updating and maintaining of the internal (CRM) Customer Relationship Management Program.
  • Updating and maintaining sales diary and Excel spreadsheets.
  • Ensuring a continuously growing pipeline.
  • Meeting and exceeding agreed targets.

