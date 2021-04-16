Business Solutions Consultant (Sales) at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the business automation sector, is currently looking to employ a Business Solutions Consultant (Sales).Applicants must be self-motivated, with a positive attitude and good work ethic. A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is ESSENTIAL. MINIUMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Must have previous sales experience, ideally within the office automation industry.

Good sales track record!

Must have a driver’s licence and own vehicle.

Must be able to use MS Excel.

The duties include, but are not limited to:

Obtain new business, by cold calling, canvasing for business, calling on business / personal contacts, calling on existing base accounts.

The updating and maintaining of the internal (CRM) Customer Relationship Management Program.

Updating and maintaining sales diary and Excel spreadsheets.

Ensuring a continuously growing pipeline.

Meeting and exceeding agreed targets.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

