Business Solutions Consultant (Sales) at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the business automation sector, is currently looking to employ a Business Solutions Consultant (Sales).Applicants must be self-motivated, with a positive attitude and good work ethic. A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is ESSENTIAL. MINIUMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have previous sales experience, ideally within the office automation industry.
- Good sales track record!
- Must have a driver’s licence and own vehicle.
- Must be able to use MS Excel.
The duties include, but are not limited to:
- Obtain new business, by cold calling, canvasing for business, calling on business / personal contacts, calling on existing base accounts.
- The updating and maintaining of the internal (CRM) Customer Relationship Management Program.
- Updating and maintaining sales diary and Excel spreadsheets.
- Ensuring a continuously growing pipeline.
- Meeting and exceeding agreed targets.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.