Category Data Analyst at Twinsaver

Twinsaver is looking for a Category Data Analyst – The closing date for applications will be Friday, 30th April 2021.

Main Purpose:

Lead in reporting and organizing data that support in the delivery of strategic insights into all trade stories and tools which drive thought leadership in the market, allowing delivery versus business objectives and KPIs whilst ensuring TSG are set up to respond fast to changing market trends, competitor information or TSG success re-application.

Main Responsibilities:

Develop and provide category & customer teams with solid data (which will ultimately build into insights) which drive thought leadership with retailers in the market and sets TSG up to be the preferred supplier.

Expertise on all data sources in market (e.g. Nielsen, Ask’ d, PnP Smart shopper, Shoprite Dunnhumby, Spar Insights etc.) to deliver best-in-class analysis and insights which enable delivery versus business objectives.

Awareness of customer meeting calendar, business objectives, and objections to ensure no meetings delivered without category and shopper insights; including use of retailer own data. Delivery of the most important and relevant insights to sell objectives and countertrade objections.

Awareness of customer plans and provision of relevant and insightful insights and data to enable selling of business building blocks.

Awareness of category plans and provision of relevant and insightful insights and data to enable selling of category plans.

Leading insightful Nielsen and third-party presentations via ensuring clear briefs for reviews with relevant input from category managers, revenue recognition, marketing, and sales.

Build systems and methodologies to track performance (internal and external). Own all reporting for sales function to ensure standardized reporting on all key needed data points. Set up standard reporting tools and provide fast interpretation of data to highlight category/competitive changes.

Provide share and reapply case studies on retail success, which can be reapplied across the trade.

Timeous and accurate management of all general administration

Requirements for this position:

Educational Qualification:

Sales Degree/diploma

Any Analytical certification

Knowledge and Experience:

FMCG experience

2 years experience in data analysis and analytics in an FMCG or research organization with Insight story-telling

Computer Literate (MS Office, PowerPoint)

Key account management experience an advantage

Experience in retail shopper/analytics tools (PnP Smart Shopper, Shoprite Dunnhumby, Spar Insights) an advantage

Behavioral Attributes:

Drive for Results/ Accountability

Action Orientated

Perseverance

Problem-solving

Decision quality

Conflict management

Priority setting

Technical/Functional Skill

Data interpretation skills

Commercial Orientation & category understanding

Strategic Perspective

Ability to interpret and draw key insights from complex data

Strategic thinking in creation of data-based stories/rationale

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Strategic Thinking

Problem Solving

Conflict Management

commercial orientation

data

Computer Skills

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

