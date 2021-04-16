Chief Operating Officer

Our client is an NGO that empowers people and changes lives.

They provide healthcare solutions and support for those who need it most.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) is responsible for the management of all aspects of operations from the business systems to new business development, marketing, and IT infrastructure.

The COO is responsible for the organisational development aspects, managing the Human Resources function, and the implementation and review of organizational policies and procedures that shape and support the culture of

This wide role supports the Chief Executive Officer in the implementation of the Company strategy and represents the organisation in various for and in front of various stakeholders.

Key duties and Responsibilities

Strategy Development and Implementation

Develop and oversees the implementation of business strategies.

Attend meetings of the Board and its committees and present the information necessary to the Board and its sub-committees.

Assess and manage the principal risks of the organization.

Monitor all legal issues involving the Company, and legal issues affecting the environment in which the organization operates.

Management of Operations

Ensure the development of annual operational plans that support program

implementation and provide effective implementation structures for their delivery. Develop and maintain efficient and effective internal systems, including appropriate organisational and performance monitoring systems, reporting and record-keeping systems.

Organisational Development

Support and implement the Organisations transformation strategy in order to create a diverse and well-functioning workforce

Lead the development and evolution of the organisation through improving the effectiveness

and efficiency of operational processes both internally and externally and finds ways to improve these.

adapting and improving existing ones.

aligned to strategic plans and objectives.

aligned to strategic plans and objectives. Ensure provision of best practices and maintain high-quality standards throughout the organisation and its operations.

Programmes and Business Development

Support the development of new programs as the need arises ensuring all operational aspects of the new program are considered and aligned with actual need.

Ensure effective and timely communication, resolution of issues and project development.

Develop and implement sustainable growth strategies, aimed at ensuring the long-term viability of the Organisation.

Operational leadership

Provide leadership and direction to Operations Departments in line with company strategy.

Act as the line manager to various senior managers for the following functions: Human

Resources, Marketing, New Business Development, IT, Business Operations (Procurement, Facilities, Travel, Fleet, Legal), and any other individual as agreed with the CEO. Ensure each department is operated efficiently and with productive resources.

Develop and maintain a plan that provides for succession and continuity in the critical positions within each department.

Financial Responsibility and Management

Support the CFO in ensuring that the Organisations financial controls and systems comply with

operational budgets and procedures and maintain the financial and legal integrity of the Organisation.

operational budgets and procedures and maintain the financial and legal integrity of the Organisation. Authorize and approve all expenditures as per approved policies and procedures.

Human Resources

Lead the HR strategy to build and sustain a skilled, motivated team to reach the objectives of the organisation.

Work with the Executive HR Manager to facilitate effective and professional

management of staff in the organisation. Oversee and guide the HR functions within the organisation to ensure the implementation of sound HR practices, including recruitment, remuneration, performance management, and talent development.

Marketing

Oversee and guide the Marketing functions within the organisation to ensure the messages

and materials produced represent Organisation and its funders adequately. Ensure the Marketing team has enough resources to work adequately across the different platforms and social networks to reach target audiences.

Information Technology

Provide guidance and oversight to the IT team in terms of organisational needs and resource availability to maximise the use of IT assets.

Ensure IT adherence to industry best practices to ensure Organisations information is secure and that mechanisms are in place to prevent loss of data and downtime of systems that can affect other parts of the organisation.

Leadership and Team Development

Foster a culture of transparency and accountability in the Business and Operations teams.

Strengthen and develop staff by determining accountabilities, communicating and enforcing values, policies, and procedures.

Implement strong processes along the employment cycle (recruitment, selection, orientation, training, coaching, counseling, disciplinary, appraisals, etc) that contribute to building, developing, and retaining a qualified team of business and operations professionals.

Develop and maintain a plan that provides for succession and continuity in critical positions.

regulations and in line with global guidelines.

regulations and in line with global guidelines. Ensure that the appropriate reports and budgets are prepared for various meetings.

Essential qualifications and experience

Strategic senior manager with demonstrated ability to lead the operations of an organisation implementing large complex multi-stakeholder programmes

Proven ability to work as a team member within multi-disciplinary teams and excellent networking and liaison skills.

Advanced degree in Business Management or related field.

At least 12 years experience at an executive and operational management level.

Excellent writing skills in English.

Advantageous experience and skills

An understanding of health, and partnership with government and government protocols.

Combination of strong grant management, human resource, project management, report writing, and Opfinancial skills.

Skills in fundraising coupled with knowledge of big donor processes and reporting requirements.

Sound knowledge of one or other official South African language

Desired Skills:

Bussiness Management

Project Management

Operational Management

Human Resources

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Medical Research

More than 10 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is an NGO that empowers people and changes lives. Good health and quality of life is what motivates us to provide healthcare solutions and support for those who need it most.

Learn more/Apply for this position