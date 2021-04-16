A global leader in Insurance Broking and Risk Management is in need of a Claims Advocate. Responsibilities will include supporting senior consultants with complex claim matters and provide advice on significant or problematic losses for clients across a wide range of industry sectors. This may include claim investigation, claim file preparation, resolving coverage issues and negotiating with Insurers to reach an agreeable settlement.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
-
Servicing of Claims Solutions clients: Nature of service – claim advocacy work (mainly Property Damage, Business Interruption, and Commercial Crime)
-
Work with clients to understand the loss circumstances and assess potential issues to be addressed
- Effectively project manage engagements, utilising junior colleagues in MEA and in other regions as necessary
- Policy review and interpretation
- Report writing, including preparation of claims file for large loss submission to ensure all loss considerations are included
- Liaise directly with Insurers, Loss Adjusters, Attorneys and other experts with a view to settling insurance claims
All the above conducted under mentorship of, and reporting to senior consultants
REQUIREMENTS: EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- Preferred qualification: degree in Law, Insurance or Risk
- At least 5-10 years solid experience within an insurance, brokerage or loss adjuster firm
- Experience in dealing with large and/or complex insurance claim
- Client-facing experience is critical
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Report writing skills is critical
- Good presentation skills
- Must be comfortable and proficient with numbers
- Must be proficient on MS Excel
- Ability to work under pressure, with minimal supervision and multi-task between a number of clients
- Ability to understand client’s business models and strategies in a short period of time
- Must be creative and innovative in find solutions to complex problems
- Ability to form sound judgements and conclusions, and be able to defend them
- Able to assist with client and colleague queries, and communicate well
- Ability to travel locally and internationally at short notice
Desired Skills:
- claims
- corporate insurance claims
- property claims
- commercial property
- business interuption
- commercial crime
- Casework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree