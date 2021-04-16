Claims Advocate

A global leader in Insurance Broking and Risk Management is in need of a Claims Advocate. Responsibilities will include supporting senior consultants with complex claim matters and provide advice on significant or problematic losses for clients across a wide range of industry sectors. This may include claim investigation, claim file preparation, resolving coverage issues and negotiating with Insurers to reach an agreeable settlement.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Servicing of Claims Solutions clients: Nature of service – claim advocacy work (mainly Property Damage, Business Interruption, and Commercial Crime)

Work with clients to understand the loss circumstances and assess potential issues to be addressed

Effectively project manage engagements, utilising junior colleagues in MEA and in other regions as necessary

Policy review and interpretation

Report writing, including preparation of claims file for large loss submission to ensure all loss considerations are included

Liaise directly with Insurers, Loss Adjusters, Attorneys and other experts with a view to settling insurance claims

All the above conducted under mentorship of, and reporting to senior consultants

REQUIREMENTS: EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Preferred qualification: degree in Law, Insurance or Risk

At least 5-10 years solid experience within an insurance, brokerage or loss adjuster firm

Experience in dealing with large and/or complex insurance claim

Client-facing experience is critical

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Report writing skills is critical

Good presentation skills

Must be comfortable and proficient with numbers

Must be proficient on MS Excel

Ability to work under pressure, with minimal supervision and multi-task between a number of clients

Ability to understand client’s business models and strategies in a short period of time

Must be creative and innovative in find solutions to complex problems

Ability to form sound judgements and conclusions, and be able to defend them

Able to assist with client and colleague queries, and communicate well

Ability to travel locally and internationally at short notice

Desired Skills:

claims

corporate insurance claims

property claims

commercial property

business interuption

commercial crime

Casework

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

