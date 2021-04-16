Claims Advocate

Apr 16, 2021

A global leader in Insurance Broking and Risk Management is in need of a Claims Advocate. Responsibilities will include supporting senior consultants with complex claim matters and provide advice on significant or problematic losses for clients across a wide range of industry sectors. This may include claim investigation, claim file preparation, resolving coverage issues and negotiating with Insurers to reach an agreeable settlement.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Servicing of Claims Solutions clients: Nature of service – claim advocacy work (mainly Property Damage, Business Interruption, and Commercial Crime)

  • Work with clients to understand the loss circumstances and assess potential issues to be addressed

  • Effectively project manage engagements, utilising junior colleagues in MEA and in other regions as necessary
  • Policy review and interpretation
  • Report writing, including preparation of claims file for large loss submission to ensure all loss considerations are included
  • Liaise directly with Insurers, Loss Adjusters, Attorneys and other experts with a view to settling insurance claims

All the above conducted under mentorship of, and reporting to senior consultants

REQUIREMENTS: EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • Preferred qualification: degree in Law, Insurance or Risk
  • At least 5-10 years solid experience within an insurance, brokerage or loss adjuster firm
  • Experience in dealing with large and/or complex insurance claim
  • Client-facing experience is critical

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Report writing skills is critical
  • Good presentation skills
  • Must be comfortable and proficient with numbers
  • Must be proficient on MS Excel
  • Ability to work under pressure, with minimal supervision and multi-task between a number of clients
  • Ability to understand client’s business models and strategies in a short period of time
  • Must be creative and innovative in find solutions to complex problems
  • Ability to form sound judgements and conclusions, and be able to defend them
  • Able to assist with client and colleague queries, and communicate well
  • Ability to travel locally and internationally at short notice

Desired Skills:

  • claims
  • corporate insurance claims
  • property claims
  • commercial property
  • business interuption
  • commercial crime
  • Casework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position