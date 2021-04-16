Code 14 Drivers

Apr 16, 2021

Code 14 Drivers Needed.

Requirements:

  • SA Citizen
  • Clear criminal record
  • Older than 25
  • Minimum Grade 11
  • Contactable references
  • EC Licence with PrDP which does not expire in 6 months.
  • 4 years’ experience in 3 axle.
  • Be able to operate a truck with a manual gearbox.
  • Must be able to dock from left and right.
  • Must be well presented with excellent communication skills.
  • Reside in Tembisa area

Duties:

  • Inspection of the truck and the vehicles and report all faults
  • Loading and off-loading of vehicles
  • Cleanliness of truck
  • Ensure the safety of other road users

Please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] with copies of your valid Driver’s license & PDP and supporting certificates.

Should you not hear from us in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

