Code 14 Drivers Needed.
Requirements:
- SA Citizen
- Clear criminal record
- Older than 25
- Minimum Grade 11
- Contactable references
- EC Licence with PrDP which does not expire in 6 months.
- 4 years’ experience in 3 axle.
- Be able to operate a truck with a manual gearbox.
- Must be able to dock from left and right.
- Must be well presented with excellent communication skills.
- Reside in Tembisa area
Duties:
- Inspection of the truck and the vehicles and report all faults
- Loading and off-loading of vehicles
- Cleanliness of truck
- Ensure the safety of other road users
Please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] with copies of your valid Driver’s license & PDP and supporting certificates.
Should you not hear from us in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.