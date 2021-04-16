Code 14 Drivers

Code 14 Drivers Needed.

Requirements:

SA Citizen

Clear criminal record

Older than 25

Minimum Grade 11

Contactable references

EC Licence with PrDP which does not expire in 6 months.

4 years’ experience in 3 axle.

Be able to operate a truck with a manual gearbox.

Must be able to dock from left and right.

Must be well presented with excellent communication skills.

Reside in Tembisa area

Duties:

Inspection of the truck and the vehicles and report all faults

Loading and off-loading of vehicles

Cleanliness of truck

Ensure the safety of other road users

Please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] with copies of your valid Driver’s license & PDP and supporting certificates.

Should you not hear from us in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position