A well established company has a vacancy available for a dynamic Sales Rep.
Position is based in Richards Bay
Position involves the following:
- Contacting customers and growing an existing database as well as identifying and growing a new database.
- Achieving sales target
- Updating weekly spreadsheet to monitor work rates
- All general related and ancillary duties relating to the growth of the sales department.
- Other Duties – Any and all function that are sales related and deemed to be useful in the sales cycle.
Desired Skills:
- consumables
- Sales Representative