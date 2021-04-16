Consumables Sales Representative

Apr 16, 2021

A well established company has a vacancy available for a dynamic Sales Rep.
Position is based in Richards Bay

Position involves the following:

  • Contacting customers and growing an existing database as well as identifying and growing a new database.
  • Achieving sales target
  • Updating weekly spreadsheet to monitor work rates
  • All general related and ancillary duties relating to the growth of the sales department.
  • Other Duties – Any and all function that are sales related and deemed to be useful in the sales cycle.

Desired Skills:

  • consumables
  • Sales Representative

