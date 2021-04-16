Creditors Clerk

Job Description:

Processing of supplier invoices into the accounting system after invoice has been agreed to purchase order and delivery note.

Performing reconciliation of supplier statements to amounts due per the accounting system.

Following up on account queries to resolve and to escalate to management where intervention is required.

Maintaining working relationships with suppliers and ensuring accurate record keeping of information relating to suppliers.

Any ad hoc requirements relating to the finance department and accounting of transactions.

Execute entire creditors function:

Request invoices and statements from suppliers assigned to you.

Matching of invoices to signed delivery notes and approved purchase orders within the system and within the guidelines of the procedural policies.

Invoices with no order should be sent back to the relevant supplier

Take delivery of matched delivery notes if the invoice has a corresponding order within the system.

Processing of supplier invoices on a daily basis, in line with the requirements from SARS to ensure Vat and Tax compliance.

Where required obtain sign off and allocation of invoices needing processing from the appropriate operational staff member based on the appropriate levels of authority.

Recognize and correct account issues following up with the procurement department or suppliers and handing remaining queries to the creditors manager to perform further follow up with the procurement department.

Basic journal processing for corrections and rebates.

Timely and accurate reconciling of creditors statements to the specific months general ledger balance.

Updating Creditors Cash Flow listing for scheduled payments based on a reviewed and signed off supplier reconciliation from the creditors manager.

Compiling remittance advice, posting in system after payment and forwarding on to suppliers with proof of payment.

Ensuring all reconciling items to be followed up with a supplier has been done by the following month and no long outstanding items are reflected on supplier reconciliations, any items outstanding longer than 1 month should be raised with the creditors manager to be followed up with the procurement department.

Ensure that all supporting documentation is filed in the correct manner, ISO requirements to be followed.

Dealing with management and suppliers in a professional manner, attending meetings with suppliers.

Critical Factors:

Ensure that invoices match delivery notes and have valid orders.

Ensure invoices have all the correct company details and complies with SARS requirements

Ensure deliveries and Invoices are processed correctly into the accounting system, date, period, amount and supplier.

Ensuring that supplier queries are corrected

Ensure proof of payments agrees to remittance advices and are processed in the system timeously (1 day after payment)

Adhering to set finance policies and deadlines

Finance functions (where required):

Load supplier details and payments on banking platforms or assist in checking payment details for amounts, recipient details to approved listings for ad hoc payments, creditors and subcontractors

Drawing supporting documents, schedules and reports as required for management or auditors

Update and maintain, as well as checking monthly creditor cash flow/payment listing.

Attributes:

Understanding of basic accounting principles

Demonstrate attention to detail

Demonstrate autonomy, ability and willingness to solve problems

Organized, trustworthy and able to work under pressure

Able to meet deadlines without constant reminders

Disciplined, proactive and flexible

Education:

Grade 12

Work Experience:

A minimum of 1-2 years’ experience in the creditors function

Accounting software package experience

Must be computer literate with Excel skills

Work Experience:

3 or more years’ experience in the creditors function

Experience in the accounting software used by Client, BUILDSMART.

Computer literate with high proficiency in Excel

Knowledge:

Attention to detail

Computer literacy

Good written and verbal communication skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to analyse and interpret data/reports

Flexible and adaptable

Able to schedule effectively and prioritize tasks

Working conditions:

Professional flexibility in working hours while supporting daily business hours.

Will interact with internal and external stakeholders through several different means.

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Buildsmart

Excel

1-2 years’ experience in the creditors function

3 or more years’ experience in the creditors function

Creditors Clerk

Credit Control

creditors

Invoicing

Reconciliations

Financial Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position